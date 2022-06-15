Former Cisco Leader to Lead Baffle’s Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Baffle

Bengaluru Welcomes Fast-growing U.S.-based Data Protection Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc ., a cloud data protection company, announced today that it is establishing an Asia-Pacific (APAC) presence and expanding its global footprint with the launch of a new engineering center in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Over the next year, the company plans to expand its



workforce significantly. Taking advantage of the tremendous expertise available in India’s largest tech hub, Baffle will be hiring design, development, DevOps, customer success and sales engineering personnel.

Kumar Subramanian, senior director of engineering and head of India operations for Baffle, will be leading this expansion. Subramanian, a former engineering leader at Cisco Systems, led product development for multiple market segments at Cisco. He brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in product design, development, and productization. Subramanian has built and managed multiple teams that have successfully delivered industry-leading products at scale.

Baffle protects data in the cloud —supporting major cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud’s Platform, and IBM Cloud—via a no-code, simple-to-deploy security mesh that creates no performance impact and requires no change to applications. The solution has been recognized as the fastest and easiest way to transform sensitive data records as they are ingested and to reveal them only to authorized data accesses.

With a three-fold-and-growing increase in its customer footprint—including a Fortune 25 industrial conglomerate, as well as Fortune 100 healthcare and financial institutions —Baffle offers solutions that are trusted by some of the largest, most complex global enterprises to help ensure that data is protected no matter where it resides or how it is used.

“Baffle’s new office creates a number of exciting hiring opportunities for local tech talent over the next year to help expand the company's Data Protection Platform in APAC’s Silicon Valley,” said Subramanian. “The company’s decision to choose Bengaluru for this expansion highlights the rich pool of talent available in the area. This new facility will play a key part in extending Baffle’s global presence.”

Baffle strongly supports a hybrid working model, with remote work options available. The Bengaluru office provides an innovative, highly collaborative work environment. As Baffle establishes its APAC presence, Bengaluru will serve as a hub for future hires in the region and in Europe.

“We have always believed that Bengaluru was our top choice,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO, Baffle. “We are fortunate to get someone of Kumar’s caliber to join our team, and the tremendous talent that we’ve seen in the Bengaluru market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand.”

Baffle has experienced triple growth over the past year as the company protects more than 100 billion records across highly regulated industries . Baffle’s unique cloud data security approach vastly streamlines the operational overhead of securing the modern data pipeline.

For more information about Baffle hiring, visit https://baffle.io/careers .

About Baffle

Baffle protects data in the cloud via a “no code” and “low code” data security mesh. The solution provides universal data protection to secure data wherever it lives and as it is consumed in distributed data environments. Companies can control who can see what data with this security layer with no performance impact on the user experience. Proven in large-scale environments, only the Baffle Data Protection Service de-identifies sensitive information on the fly as that data is processed in the cloud. With no application changes, security teams can move in lockstep with business initiatives to move more data and workload to the cloud, faster. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

