U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4470
    -1.1260 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,588.15
    +116.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.96
    +5.38 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Former CSL Group CEO, Rod Jones, Receives IBJ Lifetime Achievement Award

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The CSL Group ("CSL") is delighted to announce that former CSL President and CEO, and current Board member, Rod Jones, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday evening, during the International Bulk Journal ("IBJ") Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Left to right: Trevor Pereira, Managing Director, The Maritime Standard, Rod Jones and Ray Girvan, Publisher, IBJ (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
Left to right: Trevor Pereira, Managing Director, The Maritime Standard, Rod Jones and Ray Girvan, Publisher, IBJ (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)

"Respected throughout the global marine transportation industry, Rod Jones stands out as an inclusive, accessible and modern leader with solid ethics and values around diversity, safety and the environment," said Ray Girvan, Publisher, International Bulk Journal.

"His open-mindedness, strong belief in people and drive to 'do the right thing' continue to inspire people at every level of the industry, both on board and at shore, regardless of age, gender, nationality and role."

Mr. Jones has devoted his entire professional life to the shipping world. His early shore-side shipping career took him through various roles at Navios Corporation and Van Ommeren Shipping. In 1985, he joined Canada Steamship Lines as Marketing Director and eventually became President of CSL International in the early 1990s, and then President and CEO of The CSL Group in 2008 until his retirement in 2017.

Mr. Jones' passion for shipping extends to The Standard Club, where he was appointed to the Board in 2000. In 2011, he was elected Chair of the Audit Committee and, later became Chair of the Club from 2014 to 2017.

During his tenure at CSL, Mr. Jones transformed the Great Lakes-focused business into the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Under his leadership, CSL has expanded far beyond Canada and the Americas to Australia, Asia and Europe.

"When I started in the shipping industry as a deckhand, the world was a different place. I was young and did not foresee that when I walked up that gangway for the first time, I would be enmeshed in marine shipping for the next 50 years," said Rod Jones.

"It has been a blast to work within this global industry and to have been part of CSL, a remarkable company committed to safe and environmentally sound operations, innovation and customer service. I am truly honoured to receive this award and thank IBJ, the CSL team, and most of all, my wife and family."

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations throughout the world, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

CSL Group Logo (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
CSL Group Logo (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-csl-group-ceo-rod-jones-receives-ibj-lifetime-achievement-award-301686975.html

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakA

  • Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

    Google's performance review restructuring comes as the tech industry has suffered massive widespread layoffs. Googlers are worried.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • 25 Most Developed Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most developed countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the state of technological development in different countries and go directly to 5 Most Developed Countries in the World. There’s a positive correlation between GDP per Capita and technological innovation, with high-income […]

  • Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

    The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report. If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said. The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.

  • Should Income Investors Look At Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    Freehold Royalties Ltd. ( TSE:FRU ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • Study: Americans Changing Retirement Strategies Amid Recession Fears

    Half of retirement savers have changed their investment behavior since 2020. Here's why many are enlisting the help of financial advisors.

  • Don’t Trust Exchanges With Your Crypto? What About JPMorgan’s Wallet?

    A string of crypto business failures has stranded millions of dollars in customer funds this year, underscoring the level of trust needed for crypto custody.

  • JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Sued by Epstein Accusers in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG were accused of enabling the sexual abuse of Jeffrey Epstein in New York class action suits that allege the banks turned a blind eye in order to “churn profits.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe lawsu

  • Does consolidation really lead to lower wages?

    If antitrust regulators don’t scuttle the deal, Kroger is set to buy its rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion, allowing the two companies to command about 13% of the US grocery market.

  • Gas Prices May Fall Further, Latest Data Show

    The average U.S. gasoline price is $3.61 per gallon, up from $3.40 a year ago, but down from a high of about $5 in June. It could drop below $3 by the end of the year.