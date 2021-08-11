U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.25
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.90
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.44 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.60
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6080
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,011.38
    +215.61 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.18
    +900.51 (+371.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.46
    +32.42 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

The Former Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at FDA and R&D Leader at Amgen, Steven Galson Joins Insilico Medicine as Independent Director

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Steven Galson, MD, MPH as the independent member of the board of directors.

"Successful drug development depends on speed and increasing the rates of success. AI promises both, and I am thrilled to now be part of a company leading this exciting field," said Steven Galson, independent director, Insilico Medicine.

Steven Galson, MD, MPH, recently retired after more than a decade as a Senior Research and Development executive at Amgen, the California-based biopharmaceutical company, where he led global regulatory affairs and global patient safety. He is also Professor-at-Large at the Keck Graduate Institute for Applied Life Sciences in Claremont, California. He is a retired rear admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and public health administrator who served as the acting Surgeon General of the United States from October 1, 2007 to October 1, 2009. He served concurrently as acting Assistant Secretary for Health from January 22, 2009 to June 25, 2009, and as the Deputy Director and Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) at the Food and Drug Administration from 2001 to 2007. As the Acting Surgeon General, he was the commander of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and, while serving as the Assistant Secretary for Health, was the operational head of the Public Health Service.

"Dr. Steven Galson is one of the world's most respected pharmaceutical industry executives and public health physicians who are dedicated to delivering effective drugs for the patients worldwide faster, cheaper, and safer. He is also an expert in regulatory affairs and understands the importance of disruptive innovation at every research and development stage. We are deeply honored to have Dr. Galson join our board of directors," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

In July, the company announced the completion of a $255 million round led by Warburg Pincus and joined by over 25 high-profile investors and, in August, it nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine has raised over $300 million from reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors. Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contact: For further information, images, or interviews, please contact pr@insilico.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-former-director-of-the-center-for-drug-evaluation-and-research-at-fda-and-rd-leader--at-amgen-steven-galson-joins-insilico-medicine-as-independent-director-301353212.html

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • Director of Vaccine Education Center: 'The governor of Florida has served as a friend of SARS-CoV-2 virus'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.&nbsp;

  • The war against the virus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a COVID-19 surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Is Dicerna Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    The stock market’s behavior might appear baffling at times, but when you see shares of a biotech sinking, the reason is almost always one of two ready-made options: regulatory rejection or disappointing clinical trial results. For disappointed investors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), the latter case sent the stock tumbling by 28% in a single session last week. Specifically, the downturn came about after the company released data from the phase 2 trial evaluating nedosiran as a treatment for

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • 74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

    Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, federal government sends hundreds of ventilators to Florida

    As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, federal government sends hundreds of ventilators to Florida

  • Only 'small group' likely to need COVID booster jab this year

    Health secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that plans are underway for booster shots – but hasn't confirmed who would get one.

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Paratek's second-quarter 2021 earnings and corporate update conference call. Participants on today's call are Evan Loh, chief executive officer; Adam Woodrow, president and chief commercial officer; and Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer.

  • What to Do If You've Been Diagnosed with Prediabetes, According to a Dietitian

    If you're wondering where to start in your prediabetes journey, pull up a chair—this dietitian has some recommendations that you can start implementing today.

  • Marburg virus: Man who died in Guinea found to have disease

    A man who died is found to have had the highly infectious virus, the first human case in West Africa.

  • The CDC is finally listening to women about vaccines

    The CDC is finally listening to women's reports that the vaccine altered their periods, and is looking into why.