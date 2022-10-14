U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,159.13
    -276.28 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Former Everyrealm execs sue company for sexual harassment, race discrimination

Anita Ramaswamy
·6 min read

Everyrealm, a metaverse real estate company that spun out of Republic’s crypto arm in February, is facing two lawsuits first filed in August from former directors at the company who allege they each faced numerous, separate instances of discrimination and harassment while working there. In addition to the company itself, multiple Everyrealm executives are also named as defendants in the suit, including CEO Janine Yorio and cofounder Julia Schwartz.

Today, Seppinni LLP, the employment law firm representing both plaintiffs, filed amended complaints on behalf of each in federal court in the Southern District of New York, where the case is being tried. The amended complaints, from ex-NFL player Teyo Johnson, who worked as Everyrealm’s director of strategic partnerships, and Katherine Yost, the company’s former HR director, contain several new allegations of sexual harassment that they claim occurred at the company.

If the judge overseeing the proceedings determines that these allegations constitute a sexual harassment dispute under a bipartisan law that President Biden signed in March to end forced arbitration for such cases, both lawsuits will go to trial despite Everyrealm’s push to compel arbitration. If that happens, these could be the first-ever cases in the U.S. to which the new law – the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act (EFA) – is ever applied in court, the plaintiffs’ attorney Shane Seppinni told TechCrunch in an interview.

The new allegations in Johnson’s amended complaint state that he experienced “unrelenting sexual harassment” throughout his time at the company, including instances of sexually explicit remarks, jokes and tirades. Specifically, Johnson’s amended suit claims that Yorio and Schwartz made unwelcome comments regarding his sex life and his then-girlfriend’s menstrual cycle and that Yorio pressured him to have sexual intercourse with coworkers and clients as part of a “game” employees referred to as “Know Your Personnel.”

The amended complaints from both Johnson and Yost also include what Seppini claims are screenshots of text messages between Yorio and an Everyrealm employee who Seppini declined to identify that show Yorio allegedly referring to other employees by terms such as “pussy” and “dolt.” The plaintiffs included these images to support their allegation that Yorio created a hostile work environment at the company.

Johnson’s original lawsuit from August already included a claim that Yorio made inappropriate comments about his appearance, which his team is arguing constitutes sexual harassment. The full complaint also includes allegations separate from sexual harassment, such as that Johnson, who is Black, faced pay discrimination at the company and that Yorio made racist comments towards Johnson such as calling him “a stupid Black person,” “the whitest Black person,” and threatening to “trade” him if he did not perform in his role.

A spokesperson for Everyrealm denied the allegations in an emailed statement to TechCrunch and pointed to the company’s publicly filed legal motions in the case but did not provide further comment. Yorio, meanwhile, had not responded to TechCrunch’s request for comment on the lawsuits by press time.

Both Johnson and Yost were terminated from their employment at Everyrealm before they filed the lawsuits. Yost’s suit suggests her termination was an unlawful act of retaliation from the company against her because she had spoken up about its leave policy, while Johnson’s suit alleges he was terminated because of his race as a result of discrimination. Johnson also claims he faced retaliation from the company after he pointed out to executives that a proposed crypto gambling initiative they had wanted to undertake was potentially illegal.

Everyrealm’s journey through the metaverse

Everyrealm spun out of alternative asset crowdfunding platform Republic’s crypto arm in February, the company told TechCrunch at the time. The startup, which describes itself as “building the gateway to the entire metaverse ecosystem,” announced concurrently that it had raised $60 million in a Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) at what Pitchbook data suggests was a $195 million valuation.

The company purchases and develops virtual land properties, which are sold as NFTs, in metaverse worlds such as Decentraland and The Sandbox. It also runs a virtual educational academy in the Somnium Space metaverse, for which students pay $1,000+ each to learn about web3 concepts.

Although Everyrealm is an independent entity separate from Republic, Republic and its subsidiary Republic Crypto are both named as co-defendants alongside Everyrealm in Johnson and Yost’s lawsuits. As of March, Andrew Durgee, head of crypto and tokenization at Republic, was also working as a managing director at Everyrealm and serving on its board of directors, an SEC filing shows.

"OpenDeal Inc. dba Republic and its subsidiaries were improperly named in the Yost and Johnson lawsuits; the complaints and related pleadings and motions makes no specific allegations against any persons currently employed by, nor any entities under the control of, Republic,” a spokesperson for the office of Republic’s general counsel wrote in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

The statement noted that Republic Crypto “remains a service provider to numerous clients in the Web3 space, including certain affiliates of Everyrealm."

Yorio, who began leading Republic’s metaverse real estate investing efforts in 2020, told TechCrunch in February that the Everyrealm fundraise was one of the largest Series A rounds ever raised by a company with a female CEO. Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed and Dapper Labs also participated in the round, as well as several celebrity angel investors, including Paris Hilton.

In Johnson’s amended lawsuit, he claims that Everyrealm’s general counsel, William Kerr, and other company executives, repeatedly referred to Hilton by the nickname “A Night in Paris," which Johnson’s team believes constitutes sexual harassment. The nickname, according to Johnson’s complaint, refers to a revenge porn video of Hilton that was leaked online in 2004 without her consent.

a16z’s Cultural Leadership Fund (CLF), whose mission is to support Black employees in tech, allegedly played a key role in facilitating many of the introductions between Everyrealm and its celebrity investors, according to Johnson’s suit. The venture firm has not publicly commented on any of the allegations made in Johnson or Yost’s lawsuits.

Spokespersons for a16z and a16z’s CLF had not responded to TechCrunch’s requests for comment on the lawsuits by press time.

Will the cases go to trial?

After Johnson and Yost filed their lawsuits in August, Everyrealm responded by filing a motion and counter-suits against both plaintiffs to compel them to drop their court cases and instead go through an external arbitration process, court records show. Everyrealm is arguing Johnson and Yost signed contracts agreeing to arbitrate any legal actions against the company when they were hired, and that they are in violation of those contracts and therefore are obliged to go through the arbitration process.

Johnson and Yost, for their part, are arguing that Everyrealm doesn’t have the legal grounds to force them to go through the arbitration process because the instances of alleged sexual harassment they note in their lawsuits occurred after the EFA had already been signed into law and taken effect on March 3rd.

On October 9th, court records show District Judge Paul Engelmayer granted both plaintiffs a leave to amend their complaints to include more details around their sexual harassment allegations. Judge Engelmayer will then determine whether the cases in their entirety will go to trial or will be tried in arbitration, though the expected timing of that decision remains unclear.

Republic’s metaverse real estate arm spins off, rebrands as Everyrealm

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 splashes down off the Florida coast, completing ISS mission

    NASA's Crew-4 astronauts and their SpaceX capsule blazed through the atmosphere Friday, ending their mission to the International Space Station.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    These two real estate investment trusts offer dividend yields that are more than 3x the S&P 500 index's 1.8% yield.

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton convicted on three charges of fraud

    Trevor Milton, the founder and former executive chairman of Nikola, has been found guilty on three counts of fraud for misleading the electric vehicle company’s investors about its business and technology.

  • Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister

    Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over. After being the longest-serving health secretary in British history and stints running the foreign office and culture ministry, Hunt returns from government exile after two failed bids to become Britain's prime minister himself. While he made it to the run-off to replace Theresa May before losing to Boris Johnson in 2019, he fared much less well in the leadership contest this year in which Liz Truss triumphed.

  • Why Saudi Arabia and OPEC can diss Biden

    The US energy industry is largely comprised of private-sector firms with investors and shareholders. Saudi Arabia and Russia don't have that problem.

  • Kroger and Albertsons Say the Merger Will Cut Prices. Their Shares Are Tumbling.

    The supermarkets, which have agreed to combine, say they will squeeze suppliers and lower prices for consumers. Investors seem skeptical.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation

    (Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.

  • What to know about Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons

    On Friday, Cincinnati-based Kroger announced its $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons. Here's what you need to know about the massive deal.

  • JPMorgan beats on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss earnings releases from big banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week

    Shares of many Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. stock exchanges struggled this week after the sector faced a number of regulatory and economic developments. For the week, shares of the Chinese agtech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) had slumped nearly 13% as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, shares of the Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) traded more than 20% lower, and shares of the artificial intelligence company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) were down roughly 11%.

  • Why is Kroger buying Albertsons, and how will it affect shoppers?

    Kroger's purchase of Albertsons should improve product freshness in stores and private label offerings, says Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

  • Peloton sued by instructor who claims executive made fun of his Irish accent

    A former Peloton instructor has sued the exercise bike maker for $1.8m (£1.6m) over allegations of disability discrimination and making fun of his Irish accent.

  • This Is How Many More Years in Retirement an Extra $100K Could Get You

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell after a report showed US year-ahead inflation expectations rose for the first time in seven months. The dollar gained and Treasuries fell.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesThe

  • A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

    The situation is further disrupting the economics of a sector already hit by low crypto prices and high energy costs.