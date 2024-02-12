Former FirstEnergy officials, Ohio regulator face state charges in bribery scheme

Feb. 12—Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced charges Monday against three men in connection with the multi-million dollar House Bill 6 corruption investigation, known as the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Newly charged are former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones, former FirstEnergy Vice President of external affairs Michael Dowling and former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo.

They face a combined 27 felony counts, including bribery, theft, money laundering, tampering with government records and engaging in corrupt activity.

"This indictment is about more than one piece of legislation," Yost said during a Monday press conference. "It is about the hostile capture of a significant portion of Ohio's state government by deception, betrayal and dishonesty. Shout it from the public square to the boardroom, from Wall Street to Broad and High: Those who perversely seek to turn the government to their own private ends will face the destruction of everything they worked for."

Yost took no questions in his press conference, but noted that the jury that approved the charges last Friday remains empaneled, signaling that there may be more charges to come from the state's investigation.

Yost said the the legal counsel representing Jones, Dowling and Randazzo assured him that the men would turn themselves in on Monday morning, but that promise was unfulfilled. Yost said he expected to have all three in custody by the end of the day.

This is the first time the state of Ohio has charged any individuals in connection with the scheme, and the first time any investigator has charged former FirstEnergy officials for their role. Previously, federal investigators brought charges against Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges and lobbyist Neil Clark for their participation in the bribery scheme.

Last year, Householder and Borges were handed a 20-year and five-year federal prison sentence, respectively. Clark died of suicide before facing any charges.

Note: This is a developing story. This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

