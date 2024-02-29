Former Flagstar CEO now officially top exec of embattled parent bank

The former chief executive of Troy-based Flagstar Bank is now officially the top executive at the New York regional bank that bought Flagstar and recently came under financial pressure.

Long Island-based New York Community Bancorp. announced Thursday afternoon that Alessandro "Sandro" DiNello is now its president and CEO. The former president and CEO, Thomas Cangemi, has stepped down from those roles, but will remain on the bank's board, the announcement said.

Sandro DiNello

DiNello, now 69, was Flagstar's CEO at the time of the 2022 acquisition and had stayed on as NYCB's nonexecutive chairman.

More: Under pressure, Flagstar Bank's new corporate parent turns to familiar face

Earlier this month, DiNello was tapped to be NYCB's executive chairman in the wake of the bank's surprise $260 million quarterly loss, credit downgrade, stock price nosedive and anticipated future losses tied to its portfolio of commercial office and apartment building loans.

The bank also announced Thursday that it was decreasing its previously reported earnings by $2.4 billion, and that an ongoing assessment found "material weaknesses" in its internal controls pertaining to loan reviews, "resulting from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities."

"It is my mandate as president and CEO, alongside our board, to continue our transformation into a larger, more diversified commercial bank," Mr. DiNello said in a statement Thursday. "While we've faced recent challenges, we are confident in the direction of our bank and our ability to deliver for our customers, employees and shareholders in the long-term. The changes we're making to our board and leadership team are reflective of a new chapter that is underway."

DiNello, who joined the bank in 2001 and had been its CEO since 2020, will keep his executive chairman board position, a news release said. One member of the bank's board, Hanif Dahya, resigned this week, saying he didn't support the idea of making DiNello the CEO.

Story continues

NYCB this month completed a rebranding and customer-facing systems conversion to the Flagstar name.

Flagstar had the seventh largest bank market share in Michigan last year based on federally insured deposits.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Flagstar CEO now officially top exec of embattled parent bank