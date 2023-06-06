Former Footwear Exec Karlyn Mattson Joins Rue21 as Chief Customer Officer

Longtime retail executive Karlyn Mattson has joined Rue21 as its new EVP and chief customer officer.

According to the Pittsburgh, Penn.-based retailer, Mattson will play a “pivotal role” in the company’s merchandising, planning and marketing operations. Specifically, Mattson will oversee Rue21’s omnichannel strategy and upcoming marketing campaigns.

Throughout her over 25-year career, Mattson has been instrumental in driving growth through her ability to build, develop and retain high-performing teams.

She joins the teen retailer from GNC, where she served as EVP and chief merchandising officer since August 2021. Prior to GNC, Mattson spent several years in the footwear industry, holding the roles of GM of merchandise strategy, new business development and women’s fashion at Zappos from Dec. 2018 through July 2021. She also spent time at Caleres’ Famous Footwear brand as chief merchandising officer from Feb. 2017 to Nov. 2018. Prior to these roles, Mattson spent nearly nine years at Target and held several roles at Macy’s and Amazon.

In a statement, Mattson said she is “incredibly excited” to join the Rue21 team. “Their dedication to being a relevant, authentic, and affordable fashion destination resonates with my passion for enhancing the customer experience,” Mattson said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to help carry out Rue21’s mission of offering accessible fashion for all.”

“Karlyn’s industry leadership and dedication to customer needs is perfectly aligned with our mission at Rue21,” Josh Burris, president and CEO of Rue21, added in a statement. “Her unique background will be invaluable as we continue to cultivate our commitment to building the most relevant and mainstream fashion destination. We are thrilled to have Karlyn join the Rue21 family.”

Mattson’s appointment comes less than two months after Rue21 named Burris CEO. Burris, who also joined the company from GNC, replaced Bill Brand, who announced in March his intention to step down as CEO.

