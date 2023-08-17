The former Fox Bakery building in York will become apartments

A vacant office building will be turned into new apartments in York.

Kinsley Properties and Royal Square Development & Construction have formed a joint venture to convert the former Fox Bakery at 204 N. George Street into a 43-unit apartment, according to a news release.

How much will the project cost?

Construction on the $7 million project began this week and is expected to wrap up in 10 months, according to Dylan Bauer, an executive with Royal Square.

Part of the 38,000 square-foot building in the former Fox Bakery at 204 N. George St. extends down to a single story section at 216 and 218 that will become retail.

How much will rents be?

The apartment complex will consist of one-bedroom units with rents starting at around $1,095 per month.

Kinsley interests have owned the property since the 1990s, according to county records. A portion of it faces North George Street but the main entrance to the building, including its 65 parking spaces, sits off West Gay Avenue. While it was erected as a bakery, the building was last used as an office. It has been vacant for at least four years, Bauer estimated.

The project is being financed by Traditions Bank. The funding mix also includes state and federal tax credits, for historic preservation, Bauer said in the release. TRUE Commercial Real Estate is marketing ground-floor retail space, which could be divided into two spots, he added.

A second floor lobby will be integrated into the apartment complex on the former Fox Bakery building.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Former Fox Bakery building in York Pa. will become apartments