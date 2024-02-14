Former Fox River Antique Mall in Grand Chute gets new owner, special exception permit | The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE — The former Fox River Antique Mall is now an automobile parts warehouse for Bergstrom Buick GMC Inc.

The former Fox River Antique mall on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Grand Chute, Wis. . Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

On Aug 8, 2023, the town of Grand Chute approved the special exception permit for Bergstrom for operation of an automobile parts warehouse at 1074 S. Van Dyke Road in Grand Chute.

President and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive, Tim Bergstrom, said that the building will be used for warehousing and internal operations for its nearby businesses. There is currently a Bergstrom Buick GMC location in Appleton at 900 S. Nicolet Road.

The Fox River Antique Mall closed after 33 years in June 2023, after the owners decided to retire. The closure was announced on the mall's Facebook page.

