U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.21
    +7.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,804.34
    +22.86 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,115.95
    +33.95 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.47
    -5.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.27
    +0.81 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +14.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.59 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0620 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0070 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2940
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,174.90
    +250.05 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.74
    -1.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.72
    +3.55 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'

5
Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
ftx sam bankman-fried
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried said he considered himself a "model CEO who wouldn't become lazy or disconnected."

  • He said he will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday.

  • The FTX cofounder is facing scrutiny following the collapse of the crypto exchange.

Sam Bankman-Fried said he considered himself a "model CEO" before FTX collapsed, as he made another apology for the implosion of the crypto exchange.

"I had thought of myself as a model CEO, who wouldn't become lazy or disconnected. Which made it that much more destructive when I did," Bankman-Fried tweeted Friday

He added: "I'm sorry. Hopefully people can learn from the difference between who I was and who I could have been."

Bankman-Fried is facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas after being accused of misusing FTX customer funds to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research.

In a Twitter thread Friday, Bankman-Fried said he would testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday.

The confirmation came after the committee's chair, Maxine Waters, told him: "It's clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony."

Bankman-Fried tweeted: "I still do not have access to much of my data – professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like. But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th."

He is not expected to travel to Washington, DC, for the hearing, a person familiar with his thinking told The Wall Street Journal.

The former FTX CEO's comments follow a recent round of interviews in which he apologised for the collapse of the company.

 

In his interviews, Bankman-Fried made various comments including he felt his "biggest" mistake was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The 30-year-old also told Bloomberg last week that billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda Research were gone because the companies were spending more than they made.

Bankman-Fried didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories