Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'

Sam Bankman-Fried said he considered himself a "model CEO who wouldn't become lazy or disconnected."

He said he will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday.

The FTX cofounder is facing scrutiny following the collapse of the crypto exchange.

Sam Bankman-Fried said he considered himself a "model CEO" before FTX collapsed, as he made another apology for the implosion of the crypto exchange.

"I had thought of myself as a model CEO, who wouldn't become lazy or disconnected. Which made it that much more destructive when I did," Bankman-Fried tweeted Friday

He added: "I'm sorry. Hopefully people can learn from the difference between who I was and who I could have been."

Bankman-Fried is facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas after being accused of misusing FTX customer funds to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research.

In a Twitter thread Friday, Bankman-Fried said he would testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday.

The confirmation came after the committee's chair, Maxine Waters, told him: "It's clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony."

Bankman-Fried tweeted: "I still do not have access to much of my data – professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like. But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th."

He is not expected to travel to Washington, DC, for the hearing, a person familiar with his thinking told The Wall Street Journal.

The former FTX CEO's comments follow a recent round of interviews in which he apologised for the collapse of the company.

In his interviews, Bankman-Fried made various comments including he felt his "biggest" mistake was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The 30-year-old also told Bloomberg last week that billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda Research were gone because the companies were spending more than they made.

Bankman-Fried didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

