Former General Counsel Intellectual Property for Mars Inc. and Assistant General Counsel of Philip Morris Companies Joins Chill Brands Group Board of Directors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Brands Group ("Chill Brands" or the "Company") the international consumer packaged goods company, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott E. Thompson to its Board of Directors, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Chill Brands Group is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the US, where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its prod

Mr. Thompson has almost forty years of intellectual property law experience and is recognized by the World Trademark Reporter as one of the top 300 trademark attorneys in the world . He was most recently General Counsel, Intellectual Property/Marketing Properties for Mars Inc., where he oversaw the global intellectual property/marketing properties for all of the Company's businesses, and enhanced global licensing and compliance program for all Mars brands, including M&M's World Stores.

Mr. Thompson served as counsel for some of the world's largest brands including Philip Morris Companies, Colgate-Palmolive and GlaxoSmithKline. At GlaxoSmithKline, Mr. Thompson served as Vice President, Global Trademarks, and as global head of 50-person tri-location trademark department responsible for trademark, copyright, unfair competition, and Internet and Intranet matters for world's second-largest pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare company.

At Colgate-Palmolive, he served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, where he managed the department responsible for global trademark, copyright, unfair competition, and Internet matters.

At Philip Morris, Mr. Thompson served as Assistant General Counsel, where he was responsible for trademark, copyright, unfair competition, and advertising issues, and had jurisdiction over tobacco products worldwide and food, beer, clothing, and miscellaneous products outside of the United States.

In addition to acting as the lead lawyer for a number of the world's largest brands, Thompson was also a partner at the global law firm Greenberg Traurig and is currently a partner and Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Team at Lippes Mathias LLP. His education includes a degree in communications from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School.

Story continues

Mr. Thompson commented, "I am pleased to be joining the Chill Brands Board and look forward to working with the expert team they are building. Chill is a powerful brand that has the potential to become a household name. It requires a robust strategy to protect its intellectual property and reach its true potential as a CPG company. As a non-executive director, my task now is to keep the team accountable and guide the Company as it grows."

Co-CEO and Founder of Chill Brands, Trevor Taylor, said: "We are excited to welcome Scott E. Thompson to Chill Brands and are confident in his ability to guide the Company as it becomes a global consumer packaged goods brand. His appointment to the Board shows that we are serious about our commitment to corporate governance. When building a world class brand, you must have best in class experience, talent and leadership. We have all three in Scott E. Thompson."

The Board is considering a share-based compensation package in relation to Mr. Thompson's appointment. Further details will be announced in due course.

About Chill Brands Group PLC

Chill Brands Group plc is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the US, where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its products, channeling visitors to its landmark chill.com website.

More about Scott Thompson

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement is also available on the Group's website at http://www.chillbrandsgroup.com

Mr. Scott Thompson

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-general-counsel-intellectual-property-for-mars-inc-and-assistant-general-counsel-of-philip-morris-companies-joins-chill-brands-group-board-of-directors-301469228.html

SOURCE Chill Brands Group