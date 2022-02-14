Former Goldman Sachs Senior Investment Banker Joins the Board of SMC/Genesis Financial as Independent Director.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. (“SMC” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCE) and its majority-owned subsidiary, Genesis Financial, Inc. (“Genesis”) - an integrated financial technology company (“Fintech”) with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, is pleased to announce that on February 9th the company appointed Ms. Sachie McQueen to the Board of Directors.



Ms. McQueen is an acknowledged senior investment banker with over 10 years of global equity sales and research experience in top investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. She has been rated Top 3 in Institutional Investors Magazine survey for five consecutive years from 2004-2009. In 2010, Ms. McQueen started working at Amazon.com INC headquarters in Seattle serving as a senior financial analyst providing financial analysis and oversight for Amazon's financial operations.

Quoting Ms. McQueen “I am extremely excited to join the SMC/Genesis Financial as an Independent Director. Knowing that the Company has such high growth potentials, unique opportunities and strong pipelines in the $3.9 billion Australian Wealth Management industry, I am looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise in the financial industry to expand the business, explore new sources and connect the two nations with my fellow Board members. I look forward to helping the company execute in the near future”

“I am honored and look forward to having Sachie join our Board. She not only brings substantial financial business experience but a meaningful understanding of international markets. This compliments the group we are assembling to provide a worldwide investment organization providing products and services to our clients and Advisors without being hampered by geographic boarders.” Stated Chuck Provini Chairman of the Board

About Genesis Financial, Inc.

Genesis, with 23 employees under its purview along with 120 financial consultants, advisors, and representatives, is a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions. Genesis, focusing on fintech-powered wealth management services, operated its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are the Ballast Group and The Financial Link Group. For more information, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au.

The Australian Wealth Management industry has over 25,000 financial advisors managing 2.2 million investors. The annual fees generated by the Wealth Management industry is close to $3.9 billion. According to AITE (2020) at least 10 million adults are underserved or not served at all by the Australian Financial Advisors. Genesis has firmly positioned itself to acquire and consolidate to expand in Australia's fragmented Independent Dealer Group business sector.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

