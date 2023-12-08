Former Goodwill CEO indicted on wire fraud

Dec. 7—The former president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing $1.4 million from the nonprofit organization, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Richard Alan Abrusci, 45, on Nov. 16, charging him with nine counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and three counts of monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity.

The indictment does not name Goodwill directly, instead referring to it as "Nonprofit 1" where Abrusci became the Chief Operating Officer of the organization in 2016 and its president and CEO in 2018.

Abrusci's LinkedIn profile lists him as the Goodwill president and CEO from June 2018 to July 2021, and the indictment says that "Non-Profit 1 fired Abrusci in July 2021."

According to court documents, between 2016 and 2021, Abrusci fraudulently caused the nonprofit organization and one of its subsidiaries to pay approximately $1.4 million to Resolution Arrangement Services (RAS). This entity consists of a fictitious business name registered by Abrusci in 2008 and a bank account that he opened the same year.

Abrusci allegedly caused the fraudulent payments into the RAS bank account that he controlled by using various false documents, including invoices and purchase orders. In one instance, Abrusci used a forged letter claiming to be from an attorney representing Goodwill to convince the organization's chief financial officer to pay RAS $55,000 under false pretenses related to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit in question involved Sacramento's district attorney and other prosecutors who accused Goodwill of mishandling hazardous wastes and settled the case for $200,000 in 2020. During this case, Abrusci reportedly told a prosecutor that Goodwill was willing to settle the case for $50,000 to be directed toward technology for educational purposes, and added that Goodwill would pay RAS another $5,000 "to facilitate this agreement," the indictment says.

That money was not part of the agreement, and Abrusci deposited the $55,000 into the RAS bank account, according to the indictment.

According to the Department of Justice, payments were made under the guise of providing information-technology services, helping to facilitate settlement of a lawsuit, and assisting Goodwill in running call centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. RAS provided none of these services, officials said.

"If convicted, Abrusci faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the nine counts of wire fraud," U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert's office said. "Additionally, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of the three counts of monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity. Finally, he faces a consecutive two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft."

According to custody records, Abrusci was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Thursday morning without bail and remains in custody as of press time on Thursday.