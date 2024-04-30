Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Is Selling His Silicon Valley Estate for $24.5 Million

For several years now, Eric Schmidt’s ever-growing real estate portfolio has been the talk of several towns—he’s spent hundreds of millions buying up prime properties in locales like Miami, Beverly Hills, New York City and Washington, D.C., just for starters. But now he’s decided to let at least one of his myriad homes go, having put his longtime Northern California compound up for sale.

The asking price is $24.5 million, or roughly 12 times more than the former CEO and chairman of Google doled out for the property a little more than three decades ago, back in 1990. The listing is held by Katharine Carroll of Compass.

More from Robb Report

Completed in the late 1960s, but extensively remodeled during Schmidt’s tenure, the 3.3-acre spread in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton includes a main European-inspired mansion and newer guesthouse designed by Schwanke Architecture—for a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in a little more than 5,200 square feet.

A fireside sunroom opens to the grounds.

Fronting the residence are two gated driveways that empty out at a trio of motorcourts, including one resting adjacent to a detached three-car garage boasting a lower-level recreation room. Once inside, an entry foyer displaying herringbone-style hardwood floors and a curving iron-railed staircase flows on one side to a living room highlighted by a fireplace and doors spilling out to a terrace, formal dining room, and kitchen outfitted with custom marble countertops, Waterworks fixtures, dual sinks and dishwashers and a Thermador range. An accompanying breakfast nook lined with a bay window opens to a patio sporting a water feature.

A sky-lit hallway on the opposite side of the foyer leads to a fireside sitting room, handsome wood-paneled office/study with a full bath and wet bar-equipped family room that connects via a fireplace to a sunroom; and upstairs, an inviting primary bedroom comes complete with access to an expansive private terrace, a dressing room, and luxe bath spotlighted by a soaking tub and marble shower.

The grounds are spotlighted by a conservatory-style greenhouse imported from the U.K.

Especially standing out are the picturesque grounds, which are laced with mature plants and specimen trees, and host a swimming pool and spa, as well as numerous spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. Rounding it all out: a separate building for the security team, along with a charming Amdega Conservatory imported from the United Kingdom that now serves as a greenhouse.

Story continues

Besides his Atherton property, Schmidt—whose net worth is currently estimated at $24 billion—also lays claim to a $65 million parcel of undeveloped land in the mountains high above Beverly Hills that was last owned by deceased tech billionaire Paul Allen. He also possesses a historic $15 million mansion in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C., where Jackie Kennedy once resided, not to mention $114 million worth of island homes in Miami Beach.

Click here for more photos of Eric Schmidt’s Atherton estate.

Eric Schmidt House Atherton

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.