Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt on AI's risks – and why he's still optimistic about the technology

ChatGPT kicked off a big moment for artificial intelligence in November, and it didn't take long for fears to surface about AI's risks.

And there are three major risks that former Google CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt is watching closely, he told Yahoo Finance at the 2023 Milken Global Conference (video above).

The top of the list – misinformation.

"At scale, these technologies will allow an evil country or competitor to come in and screw up our democracy," said Schmidt, who co-authored "The Age of AI" with diplomat Henry Kissinger and computer scientist Dan Huttenlocher in 2021.

Schmidt is particularly concerned about AI-generated deepfakes and how convincing they can really be.

Eric Schmidt, Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc. speaks about AI at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"You believe that our leaders are saying what they're saying — and you honestly believe when you see them and you listen to them that that's what they said," he said. "An evil person could easily convince you with their likeness that they said something they didn't say, and that's really bad."

Additionally, Schmidt is worried about how AI and biology will intersect, as it could become "relatively easy to synthesize pathogens that are bad," he said. That's because AI is uniquely able to, for example, reduce barriers to designing destructive pathogens.

Lastly, Schmidt warned that AI also has the ability to make cyberattacks easier to conduct.

"It would be relatively easy to unleash these things," he said. "They attack a whole country. ... So we need to put guardrails on these bad parts of the system. The general terms for those are guardrails and human safety or AI alignment, and there are plenty of people that are working on that – and it's coming."

In 2050, how we'll know we got AI right

Getting AI right — and circumventing its dangers — will be tricky, in part because we need to re-conceptualize how we think about it.

With a human mind, "I understand the limitations," Schmidt said. "You were born. You have a mother and a father and a family and kids. You eat and you sleep, and you're a normal human being."

Story continues

Now, consider a computer, a phone, or an AI chatbot.

"When I look at the same thing in a computer, I have no theory of mind," he continued. "I don't know — is it evil? Can it switch from good to evil? Can it confuse me? Could it decide to not tell me what it's doing because it learned how to be deceptive? ... I don't have any context for that. So we're going to have to develop a theory of mind for these new systems, and it's going to be different. They're not human. They're not conscious. They're not copies of human brains."

A robot assistant during day one of Web Summit Rio 2023 at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile for Web Summit Rio via Getty Images)

Re-envisioning what to expect when we communicate with AI, combined with a lengthy regulatory process ahead, makes getting AI right a daunting task.

But fundamentally, Schmidt is an optimist, and he told Yahoo Finance there are ways to assess progress and move forward.

"I think it's pretty obvious that, on the balance, this technology has got to get the human condition to be better for everyone, not just for rich people, not just for English speakers," he said. "So if you look over 20 years ahead to 2050, is the technology available to every human on the planet? Is that technology making them more intelligent, smarter, happier, more effective? Have we used it to address the problems that bedevil everyone, which includes medicine, health?"

From here on out, the goal is to maximize the spread of AI's good while containing its problems.

If we do? "That's a pretty good outcome," Schmidt said.

