Former head of Norwich substance abuse group charged with embezzlement

Aug. 3—NORWICH — The former executive director of a city-based non-profit group that provides substance abuse, problem gambling and mental health services is facing federal charges for allegedly embezzling funds for personal expenses.

A federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment charging 49-year-old Michele Devine of Waterford with fraud and theft offenses committed while she was the executive director of the Southeastern Regional Action Council on Substance Abuse, Inc., which serves 41 towns in eastern Connecticut.

Authorities allege that Devine, who was the executive director of SERAC until July 2022, spent more than $12,000 using the organization's credit and debit cards for items such as home appliances, a trip to the Canyon Ranch luxury spa in Massachusetts, timeshare fees at the Water's Edge resort and purchases at Marshalls, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Etsy and other scrapbooking/crafting websites.

Authorities allege Devine altered receipts to hide the fact the charges were for personal expenses.

SERAC is primarily funded through state and federal grants from the State of Connecticut's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The indictment charges Devine with nine counts of wire fraud, offenses that carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years each, and two counts of theft from an agency receiving federal funds, an offense that carries a maximum term of 10 years.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the New London State's Attorney's Office.

Devine appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford where she entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $25,000 bond, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.