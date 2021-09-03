U.S. markets closed

Former HHS CIO, CDO Jose Arrieta Named to HealthComp, Inc. Board of Directors

·3 min read

Jose Arrieta, founder of IT solutions business Imagineeer and former HHS CIO and interim CDO, joins The Center for Health Affairs' HealthComp, Inc. Board of Directors.


CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs, the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, is pleased to announce former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) chief information officer (CIO) and interim chief data officer (CDO) Jose Arrieta has been named to its HealthComp, Inc. Board of Directors.

The HealthComp Board of Directors oversees The Center's business affiliates CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group and guides these entities in pursuit of the organization's mission to positively impact health in the communities it serves.

"We are honored to welcome Jose to the HealthComp board," said The Center's President & CEO Brian Lane. "From his time with the GSA to his work with HHS, Jose's career is defined by his dedication to service and innovation globally. On behalf of our team, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Jose for volunteering to serve in our mission and lend his expertise to amplify the impact we can all make in the communities we serve."

Arrieta brings over 17 years of expertise in IT investment, IT management, grants and acquisition, and procurement solutions to the HealthComp board. Arrieta is the founder of the IT solutions firm Imagineeer, which has developed a cutting edge IoT-enabled blockchain-secured platform and offers solutions support in the agricultural, industrial manufacturing, healthcare and government market verticals. Imagineeer serves customers that want to tackle global challenges by becoming secure, distributed, autonomous, A.I.-powered data-driven organizations. He is also an investor modern telehealth, Internet of Things, A.I. and post-quantum optimization and post-quantum security software solutions.

Before his CIO and CDO role at HHS, he was the department's deputy assistant secretary for acquisition and grants, managing $7.3B in annual IT investments, and where he oversaw $26 billion in contract awards and $800 billion in grants. Additionally, he served as director of IT Schedule 70, the largest worldwide IT contract valued at approximately $20 billion in annual revenue, for the General Services Administration (GSA). Other positions he has held in federal government include roles with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Departments of the Treasury and Homeland Security. Arietta also teaches entrepreneurial finance, blockchain and cryptocurrency as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University.

"The Center's business affiliates have always had a strong track record of providing exceptional service and value to healthcare providers and essential businesses," said Arrieta. "I look forward to engaging with my peers on the HealthComp board to further its success, bring forward exciting innovations and improve the lives of the people we serve."

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact:

Tracy Wise
2162553695
http://www.neohospitals.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-hhs-cio-cdo-jose-arrieta-named-to-healthcomp-inc-board-of-directors-301368834.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

