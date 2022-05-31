Former Jack Daniels Master Distiller, Jeff Arnett, Company Distilling Announce Grand Opening Details for First Newly Constructed Distillery

This is the second location and first newly-constructed distillery for Company, located at the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Townsend, TN, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling announced today the official Grand Opening weekend of their first newly-constructed distillery in Townsend, TN on July 8-10. Throughout the weekend, guests can expect to experience live music, enjoy a cocktail, and tour the facility. The full product portfolio for Company Distilling will also be available to sample, including their Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with maple wood, which hit the shelves last November as their inaugural offering.

Since their founding in 2020, Company Distilling’s goal has been to create spaces where people can gather around and enjoy exceptional spirits. Formed by a group of industry leaders with a goal of creating a strong culture, the focus of Company Distilling is people, places, and communities.

“Our initial vision for Company Distilling was to be more than just a whiskey brand. We envisioned being a full portfolio spirits company, and we had a collective group experience that I thought brought different areas of expertise to the table. We were stronger together especially when we were thinking about doing more than just one thing,” says Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller, “I think one of the greatest things about where we are is the freedom that comes from being a small, nimble group of people controlling our own destiny.”

Kris Tatum, President, further elaborates on the togetherness aspects of Company. “We’re committed to living up to our promises. We have high expectations and a team that collectively has years of industry experience. Our uncommon bond and friendships drive us to continue to make quality spirits that bring people together.”



Company Distilling is proudly partnering with local businesses to provide guests with an exceptional distillery experience that is unique to Blount County. Maryville-based restaurant, Amici, will have a permanent menu at the distillery, allowing visitors to gather with friends and enjoy delicious food and fine spirits. The new restaurant space will be called “Amico,” which means “a friend” in Italian.



“We are thrilled to share the Amici experience with Company Distilling and their visitors,” says, Chris Thompson, Chef/Owner. “Food has consistently been a contributor to creating friendships and impactful impressions for our guests. It’s clear Company Distilling has similar goals of creating long-lasting relationships by bringing people together to share something they can all enjoy.”

The grand opening weekend festivities will include a concert on Friday night at 7 PM featuring Southerland and a concert on Saturday night at 7 PM featuring The Coveralls.

For more information about the recent announcement or to schedule an interview with the Company Distilling team, please get in touch with the communications team at media@companydistilling.com.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. When it comes to making spirits, their know-how runs deep. An unlikely assemblage of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not our first go around.

For more information about Company Distilling, please visit https://www.companydistilling.com.

