Former La-Z-Boy executive to speak in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – David B. Behen, former La-Z-Boy Inc. vice president and chief information officer, will speak Sept. 28 at the Washtenaw Economic Club's luncheon.

Behen joined La-Z-Boy in 2017 and led the global information technology reinvention and the development of the company’s cybersecurity program. Today he is chief client success officer of SensCy.

Behen will speak about cybersecurity during the Washtenaw Economic Club's luncheon meeting, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College.

Behen is a co-founder of SensCy, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity startup focused on small- and medium-sized organizations.

Before joining La-Z-Boy, he spent more than six years as a cabinet member for Gov. Rick Snyder as the director of the department of technology, management and budget and chief information officer for the state of Michigan.

For tickets, visit wccnet.edu/business/economic-club.

