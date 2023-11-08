Former Largo spa employee defrauded company, had child porn, cops say

A former employee of a Largo spa who was being looked into on charges that he defrauded the company is also facing child pornography charges after police found illegal images on his computer during their investigation.

Andrew Furtado, 35, is facing 15 criminal charges in connection with the fraud and the child pornography, according to records.

Largo police said they launched a fraud investigation in June after getting a complaint from PureLife Medi-Spa, where Furtado had previously worked, police said.

“It was discovered that Furtado inflated sales, which increased commissions, and was believed to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of spa treatments and equipment,” Largo police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Police also came to believe that Furtado “downloaded client lists and altered the spa’s data system” after he was fired, the news release states.

Police last week served a search warrant at Furtado’s home and arrested him on the fraud charges. While reviewing an electronic device taken from the home, investigators found the child pornography, police said.

Police have added 10 charges of child pornography possession against Furtado in addition to the five fraud-related charges on which he was previously arrested.

Pinellas jail records show Furtado was being held Wednesday in lieu of $282,000 bail.