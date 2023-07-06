Former Leicestershire police officer accused of lying over drone crash

A former Leicestershire police officer is accused of lying to his bosses after a force drone crashed.

The police constable was flying the device when it was damaged on 14 October.

The officer, who has since left the force, allegedly did not follow the correct procedure for reporting the damage, Leicestershire Police said.

A hearing will take place on Tuesday to determine if he is guilty of gross misconduct.

He is also accused of being dishonest in the details he gave to colleagues, as well as breaching standards of professional behaviour and of discreditable conduct, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

