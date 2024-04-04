Former Limoneira credit union manager gets jail sentence in embezzlement case

Tina Torres and her attorney, Adam Pearlman, listen as Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Hirsch hands down her sentence Wednesday in an embezzlement case involving her time as manager of a credit union for Limoneira employees.

An ex-manager accused of taking more than $200,000 from the credit union for employees of the historic Limoneira Co. was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail. But she avoided a prison term if she follows the terms of her two-year probation.

Tina Torres, 55, of Camarillo, was sentenced in a Ventura courtroom on eight felony counts of grand theft, forgery and grand theft by embezzlement. Torres also admitted to special allegations and aggravating factors on each count, which include an excessive loss of more than $100,000 and taking advantage of a position of trust.

Torres managed the Limoneira Federal Credit Union in Santa Paula for roughly four years ending in 2019, when she was fired after discrepancies were uncovered in an audit, prosecutors said.

Authorities said she paid roughly $26,000 of her personal bills out of the credit union's accounts and approved $225,000 in unauthorized wire transfers between January 2016 and August 2019. To conceal the withdrawals, she obtained an $80,000 line of credit in the credit union's name and submitted altered bank statements to the organization's board, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

Torres was ordered to pay restitution of roughly $355,000 by Superior Court Judge David Hirsch at the lightly attended sentencing hearing. He suspended her prison sentence of six years and eight months and ordered her to report to jail May 10. She may be able to serve the sentence via a home-based electronic monitor if the Sheriff's Office grants permission.

Judge David Hirsch listens as attorney Adam Pearlman speaks on behalf of his client, Tina Torres, during her sentencing at Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday.

When Torres was arrested last year, Limoneira CEO Harold Edwards said no members of the credit union lost any money because the deposits are insured through a government agency. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The name of the credit union has been changed to Valley Ag Federal Credit Union, but its office is still located on the premises of Limoneira's headquarters outside Santa Paula. Other agricultural employers also are part of the credit union, according to Edwards.

Story continues

Victims are allowed to address the court on the impact a defendant's crimes have had on them, but no one from the credit union or Limoneira spoke. The credit union preferred to see the defendant sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed by law, according to an evaluation of Torres submitted by the county Probation Agency.

The defendant appeared in court but did not make a statement. Her attorney, Adam Pearlman, asked the court to take note of her health issues.

In an earlier statement to probation officials, Torres said she suffered a stroke in 2020 and was recently diagnosed with early onset of dementia. "Unfortunately, she cannot recall any information about the offense and she feels bad about it," the statement said.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ex-Limoneira credit union manager sentenced in embezzlement case