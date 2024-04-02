Former Lockport hospital to go up for online auction

Apr. 2—LOCKPORT — The former Eastern Niagara Hospital is going to online auction this month.

The hospital at 521 East Ave. ceased operations in June 2023, due to bankruptcy. The search for a buyer of the property has been ongoing ever since.

So far, interest in the property has been mostly from "out of towners," although there is some regional interest, according to Michael Foster, the local representative of Tranzon international auction company.

"It is very huge and can be reused. It could be anything. It could be apartments. It could be medical use. It's a beautiful building," Foster said.

The minimum bid for the 5.8-acre property is $500,000. The original portion of the hospital building dates back to 1908.

Triglid IVL commercial real estate, the property receiver in ENH bankruptcy proceedings, hired Tranzon to auction the property, according to Foster.

Earlier this year, Southampton, New York-based Stitched Development LLC moved to purchase the property for $2.2 million, pending the city Zoning Board of Appeals' approval of its plan to turn the old hospital into a nursing home.

A variance was required because the property is in a single-family residential zone.

The zoning board tabled Stitched Development's request due to the company's lack of necessary documents including a clear business plan, and soon after, Stitched Development withdrew its purchase offer and received its deposit back, according to Hunt Real Estate agent Ronald "Gunner" Tronolone.

The online auction will begin on April 18 and close on April 25.

To bid, go to www.tranzon.com/ap24035. Tours of the building will be announced on the website.