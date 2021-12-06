U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,606.23
    +67.80 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,305.06
    +724.98 (+2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.09
    +179.62 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.88
    +56.57 (+2.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +2.74 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4330
    +0.0900 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3264
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5070
    +0.7070 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,305.16
    +669.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.05
    +13.89 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.28
    +109.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.37
    -102.20 (-0.36%)
     

Former Lyft CSO and Freestyle Capital co-founder team up to back climate tech startups

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

When it comes to saving the planet, Raj Kapoor, Lyft’s former chief strategy officer and head of business, doesn’t think asking consumers (or the government) to change their ways is an effective strategy. Instead, he and Josh Felser, the co-founder of Freestyle Capital and a serial entrepreneur, are betting that the future of climate tech begins in the enterprise.

“What we're seeing is that the enterprise is totally changing its behavior,” said Kapoor. “By the end of 2021, the fortune 500 will all have shared sustainability goals publicly and 65% of global GDP has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.” Amazon, for example, is making efforts to have net-zero carbon operations by 2040 - and recently dipped back into its $2 billion climate fund to back fast-charging technology upstart for electric vehicles.

To capitalize on the awareness, Kapoor and Felser have spent the last year working on Climactic, an early-stage venture capital firm that wants to invest explicitly in startups working to fix the climate from an enterprise angle. The investors have backed eleven companies to date, cutting $50,000 to $100,000 checks using personal money. They declined to comment on any fundraising plans, but at this point, Climactic has not filed any paperwork with the SEC indicating plans to raise a formal investment vehicle

Climactic’s primary thesis is helping enterprises hit their net zero emissions goals, followed by an interest to back new consumer products that will not sacrifice value in pursuit of being better for the planet. Felser said that they’re looking for startups that help enterprises, as they become a “captive base of customers that have all publicly raised their hands and asked for help with the innovative technologies they need to meet their publicly started goals.”

Clean tech 1.0 was more about scientific innovation, led by scientists and academia, while clean tech 2.0, happening right now, is about entrepreneurs creating vehicles or software that is ready to go to market sooner, Kapoor said. The shift means that Climactic is keeping busy, investing in everything from technology hoping to measure and analyze carbon emissions, software that leads to more efficient supply chain and mobility tech for both transportation and goods.

“Just because it's hard to quantify the impact of software on the planet does not mean we shouldn't be funding it," he said. “We can solve that problem, and software is going to help in this battle.”

Kapoor, who was also a managing director at Mayfield, left Lyft in April 2021 after the ride-hailing giant sold off its autonomous vehicle unit to Toyota’s Woven Planet Holdings subsidiary for $550 million. Felser, meanwhile, launched an app #climate that aggregates the climate change actions from leading nonprofits and matches them with social media Influencers before eventually co-founding Freestyle Capital. The entrepreneurs eventually teamed up thanks to two catalysts: the planet dying, and the realization that nonprofits were not going to change the planet so there had to be a for-profit, sustainable solution.

Background in mind, Kapoor admitted that Climactic expertise specific climate knowledge is “light” compared to the “OG climate investors.”

It’s good news, because Felser said that entrepreneurs are largely asking Climactic for enterprise sales, marketing, and pricing help; not nitty gritty explanations on the bounds of cellular meat commercialization. The firm has employed a number of consultants who have been former head of sales and marketing at other companies, leading to cross-pollination between scientists in charge of revolutionary technology, and people who are less in the weeds (and thus more equipped to help market it to the general public).

“We’re [bringing] a knowledge of sales, enterprise sales and marketing, product expertise, and general CEO coaching,” said Kapoor. “And that’s what’s missing from the climate venture community.”

Climactic is breaking out in a time when many are launching climate-tech focused funds, including Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital which just landed an $800 million fund, 2150’s new $312 million fund, and Wavemaker Impact’s launch. Kapoor is a limited partner in VSC Ventures, a firm that similarly wants to help climate tech startups hone in on storytelling through public relations guidance. On the other side of the table, recently-public EV manufacturer Rivian raised $2.5 billion in one of the largest climate tech deals of the quarter, and Redwood Materials, a battery startup launched by a Tesla co-founder, raised $700 million.

While a spotlight is positive for any nascent sector, climate tech investors must wade through greenwashing, deceptive marketing spin that says products are sustainable when they actually aren’t.

“The word sustainable is appearing in a lot of decks,” said Felser. The other day, he spoke to the CEO of a circular economy company that creates material for more durable clothing. “I looked at it and I’m like, ‘Wait, the source of the material is not sustainable, the manufacturing process is not sustainable…that feels like a sustainable marketing plan, not a sustainable company.” The offset world has similarly received a fair amount of criticism for startups that don’t have the right verification of offsets before selling to enterprises, another red flag that the co-founders are looking for.

The noise just means that Climactic’s first bets will face due diligence around impact, not claims. The bar hasn’t hurt the moonshots (literally): Climactic portfolio to date includes Orca Mobility, a compact autonomous delivery robot company, Rubi Labs, a service that turns carbon emissions into sustainable textiles and Muon Space, which is building multi-modal satellite remote sensing systems.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Then Rebounded Monday

    The tech sell-off continued in early trading today, and alternative energy stocks were no exception. Hydrogen fuel technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) initially dropped more than the overall Nasdaq Composite Index, losing more than 6%. It highlighted Elon Musk's view that hydrogen fuel cells aren't the right path for electric vehicle development.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Why DocuSign Bounced Back Today

    What happened Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) got shredded on Friday, but got taped back together on Monday -- to an extent. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of the e-signature service are up 7% from Friday's close.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • Lucid shares drop following SEC subpoena

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts break down Lucid's shares dropping after the SEC subpoenas the EV manufacturer regarding its shell company merger.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • Should You Invest Your Saving in Intel Corp. (INTC)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the year-to-date period through July 31, Davis Opportunity Fund returned 23.32%, outperforming the S&P 1500 Index’s 18.07% return. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Pinterest (PINS) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. There has been a lot written about the legendary investing prowess of Warren Buffett, the chief […]

  • When Can We Expect A Profit From The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at The Lion Electric...

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Rising inflation is wreaking havoc on many high-growth stocks as investors fret over higher costs and reduced future valuations. Higher interest rates, which counter inflation, are also sparking fears of an economic slowdown and causing investors to rotate from dividend stocks toward lower-risk bonds. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) only pays a forward dividend yield of 0.5%, but its low payout ratio of 15% indicates there's still plenty of room for much higher payments.

  • Visa Is Starting to Look Cheap

    The payment processor has fallen out of favor with the market recently

  • Metaverse Madness: 2 Growth Stocks Building the Future

    A growing number of companies are throwing their hats into the metaverse, but here's two of the potential leaders.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks -- Are They Bargins Now?

    Rising quarterly payouts and above-average yields make these dividend stocks worthy of your immediate attention.

  • Is Viatris (VTRS) A Wise Investment Choice?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the year-to-date period through July 31, Davis Opportunity Fund returned 23.32%, outperforming the S&P 1500 Index’s 18.07% return. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Freshworks Stock Plummeted 29.9% in November

    Shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) sank 29.9% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Freshworks published its Q1 results on Nov. 2, posting sales and earnings for the period that came in ahead of the market's expectations. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.04 on revenue of $96.61 million in the period, while the average analyst estimate had called for a $0.10 per share loss on sales of $90.85 million.