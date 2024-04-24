Former Magic Leapers launch a platform for AR experiences

Brian Heater
3 min read
0

When Trace’s future co-founders Greg Tran, Martin Smith and Sean Couture joined Magic Leap in Spring/Summer 2015, it was about as hot as startups come. After years of secrecy, the augmented reality company captured Silicon Valley's imagination with in-device footage, before capping the year with an $827 million raise.

The story of the intervening years is one of a massively funded and extremely promising startup struggling to find market fit. Tran exited his creative director role in January 2020, while Couture and Smith left in July 2020 and February 2021, respectively.

Trace was founded in 2021, with Tran, Smith and Couture stepping into the respective roles of CEO, CTO and head of 3D Art. The startup, which builds location-based branded augmented reality experiences, is a product of some of Magic Leap’s early content struggles.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHbX7lsbyns?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“It’s really hard to make AR content,” Tran tells TechCrunch. “It’s really early in the ecosystem. There were a lot of partners with Magic Leap. Whenever they wanted to make content, it would take three to six months to do, take experts in development and 3D art and whole teams of people. We saw an opportunity to make that process a lot easier.”

Trace is a far more modest firm than Magic Leap. In addition to its three founders, the company employs a handful of contractors. Magic Leap’s funding now tops $4 billion. Trace, on the other hand, is announcing a $2 million pre-seed this week, co-led by Rev1 Ventures and Impellent Ventures. Still, the company has already teamed with some high-profile names, including Qualcomm, Telefónica, T-Mobile and Lenovo.

Image Credits: Trace

If you attended Mobile World Congress this year, you may have encountered the AR experience it built for Deutsche Telekom. Or perhaps you saw the mixed reality offering it built for the Hip Hop 50 Summit last year in New York.

Trace’s offering centers around a creator app designed to easily add AR content to a real-world space. Tran likens it to a Squarespace for AR experiences. Once in place, a user can access the digital content through Trace’s app or a web browser.

The creator experience has thus far been limited to a private beta, but Trace expects to open it to the public over the next few months. When that happens, companies will be able to produce experiences as part of a subscription-based offering.

One way the company is very much in line with Magic Leap, however, is its focus on enterprise clients.

“The partners that we’ve had so far have been some of these big brand companies,” says Tran. “We’re focused on some of those enterprise-level partners first […] This is a consumer-facing product, in a way, but we see there being more opportunity in the enterprise space right now.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Small-Cap Growth Stocks With Room to Run

    These two small-cap growth stocks could be ready to run.

  • IBM Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Software Provider HashiCorp

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount

  • JD Sports Snaps Up Hibbett to Build Growing US Portfolio

    British sneaker and athletics giant JD Sports Fashion is set to acquire the Birmingham, Alabama-based retailer Hibbett, part of its efforts to dig deeper into the U.S. market. JD Sports said Tuesday it plans to acquire 100 percent of Hibbett, which is quoted on the Nasdaq, for a price of $87.50 per share, in cash, …

  • The FTC Lays Out Its Case Against Tapestry’s $8.5B Buyout of Capri

    The FTC’s lawsuit to block the deal uses new regulations to argue that Tapestry is a serial acquirer and that the deal would limit competition in accessible luxury.

  • Kroger, Albertsons to sell 166 more stores with $25B merger in limbo

    Kroger and Albertsons plan to sell an additional 166 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, bringing the total to 579 stores that would be sold to make way for their proposed merger.

  • CoStar Buying 3D Technology Firm Matterport in Cash-Stock Deal

    CoStar Buying 3D Technology Firm Matterport in Cash-Stock Deal

  • IBM nearing deal for cloud software provider HashiCorp, source says

    (Reuters) -International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hashicorp's stock surged 24%, giving it a market value of $6.1 billion, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the talks. Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has focused on acquisitions to build out its cloud offerings.

  • Y Combinator alum Matterport is being bought by real estate juggernaut CoStar at a 212% premium

    Digital twin platform Matterport has agreed to be acquired by one of its customers, CoStar, in a cash-and-stock deal of $5.50 per share that gives it an enterprise valuation of about $1.6 billion. Matterport's tech helps companies create digital replicas of physical spaces. CoStar's offer represents a premium of a whopping 212% over Matterport’s last closing share price before the deal was announced on April 22.

  • Kroger (KR), Albertsons Revamp Divestiture Package Amid Concerns

    Kroger's (KR) merger with Albertsons is poised to generate significant benefits, including lower prices, increased local product offerings and substantial investments in wages and benefits.

  • Allfunds Abandons Discussions About Potential Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Allfunds Group Plc has abandoned discussions over a potential sale of the European fund distribution platform, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount