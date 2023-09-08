Former manager of Wagener Milling Co. has to pay $803,044.72; took over $800,000 from former employer

Sep. 8—A former manager of a Wagener business has been ordered to pay a little over $800,000 to his former employer after being accused of taking money from the business.

In a civil case, Dustin Dillon, 40, of Aiken and Southland Hay and Cattle Co. LLC were ordered by a judge in August, to pay $803,044.72 to Wagener Milling Co.

Dillon and his company Southland Hay are accused of taking money from the business between April 4, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2021.

Court records show that Dillon is alleged to have misappropriated at least $817,833.73 from the business.

Dillon was arrested and charged Sept. 15, 2022, with seven counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more) and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), according to jail records.

He was also charged with five counts of forgery — four counts of forgery were valued less than $10,000, according to the records.

Dillon has been released on a $4,000 surety bond and is awaiting trial on the criminal charges.

Details of the case

According to court documents, when the plaintiffs purchased Wagener Milling in 2019 there was approximately $150,000 in inventory present, but by the end of December 2020, the value was only $25,000 to $30,000.

Court records show the bank accounts didn't reflect the proceeds from the increase in goods sold.

In May 2021, the plaintiffs hired an investigative and consulting service to investigate the source of the missing money, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The investigator with Carroll Investigative and Consulting Services LLC alerted authorities to his findings, which revealed that sales were not being recorded and money was not being deposited into the Wagener Milling account.

The investigation also indicated that Dillon, who had been employed as the manager of Wagener Milling since April 2019, used the business's bank account and debit card for personal and unnecessary expenses, according to court documents.

An investigator determined that while Dillon was employed at Wagener Milling Co., he sold hay through his personal business Southland Hay and Cattle Co. in violation of the terms of the agreement Dillon had with Wagener Milling Co., the report said.

Court documents allege Dillon used company money to purchase a horse and a camper for $10,000, and rent a forklift for $20,726.20

Dillon also deposited $4,770 and $7,000 checks payable to Wagener Milling into the Southland Hay accounts, court records show.

Owners of the milling company became concerned in October 2020 after several checks bounced, court records show.

Dillon was terminated on Jan. 8, 2021, and Wagener Milling owed more than $40,000. On the day Dillion was terminated, he collected two checks and deposited them into a Southland Hay account, court documents said.

According to court documents, Dillon was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent for the following actions:

—Not depositing $377,746.21 in cash received by Wagener Milling into the business's account;

—Not depositing $25,481.40 in checks received by Wagener Milling into the business's account;

—Depositing $38,359.70 in payments intended for Wagener Milling into the Southland Hay account;

—Writing checks in the amount of $12,951.53 for his personal benefit from the Wagener Milling account;

—Electronically transferring $2,942.71 from Wagener Milling accounts to the Southland Hay account;

—Using the Wagener Milling debit card to complete transactions totaling $15,308.64 for personal purchases;

—Incurring overdraft and insufficient funds fees against Wagner Milling accounts in the amount of $7,035; and

—Not recording sales, selling inventory at a discount and stealing inventory resulting in a loss to Wagener Milling in the amount of $276,508.54.

Dillon's forgery charges stem from transacting four checks made payable to Wagener Milling and falsely signed documents including a checking account agreement, LLC authorization resolution, debit card application and an altered application for credit, court records show.