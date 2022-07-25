Former MISO chair joins POWER board

Currie brings deep utility, board leadership experience

Anaheim, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phyllis Currie, former chair of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator board, has been named the third outside board member of POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER).

“We’re extremely excited to have Phyllis join us,” said POWER Board Chair Ron Carrington. “She will bring a wide range of industry perspectives to POWER.”

Currie served three years as chair of MISO, which runs an energy market and manages transmission assets in 15 Midwest states and one Canadian province. She is currently serving on MISO’s board and has previously served as board president of the California Municipal Utilities Association and the Southern California Public Power Authority and as board chair of the American Public Power Association. She also is active on the board of the Association of Women in Water, Energy and the Environment.

Currie’s career includes 14 years as the General Manager of the Pasadena Water and Power Department. Under her leadership, the utility embarked on multi-year infrastructure improvement programs to upgrade the city’s water and electrical distribution systems, projects many other utilities across the country are contemplating today as the grid evolves.

“Phyllis brings such a wealth of experience as a board member of industry organizations and nonprofits, as well as practical utility management,” Carrington said. “We look forward to Phyllis bringing fresh ideas to the table, ultimately providing better and stronger governance for POWER.”

Currie holds a BA in political science and an MBA from UCLA, as well as having completed the Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

She will join two other outside members of POWER’s board: Murli Tolaney, the former CEO of MHW Global, and Don Evans, formerly a senior executive at CH2M Hill.

About POWER Engineers: POWER Engineers is an engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for clients in the power delivery, power generation, food & beverage, government, renewables and storage, campus energy, and oil and gas industries. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with 45 offices and more than 3,000 employees across North America.

CONTACT: Janet Metzger POWER Engineers (208) 288-6132 janet.metzger@powereng.com



