Former MoviePass execs are being sued by the SEC for lying to customers

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read

Ahead of the official relaunch of subscription-based movie ticketing service MoviePass, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against three of its former executives, claiming they lied to investors and the public.

The SEC filing targeted former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), claiming they lied about how it planned to be profitable and used “fraudulent tactics to prevent MoviePass’s heavy users from using the [unlimited subscription service],” the SEC wrote.

When under the rule of Lowe and Farnsworth, MoviePass promised users a $9.95 per month subscription that would give them an unlimited number of 2D movie tickets. However, MoviePass quickly kissed “unlimited” goodbye, ending the service that was likely losing a lot of money. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Last year, Farnsworth and Lowe settled with the Federal Trade Commission after MoviePass was accused of preventing users from using the subscription service they were paying for.

The original founder and owner of MoviePass, Stacy Spikes, hopefully won’t repeat the mistakes of its previous owners. Spikes is launching an updated version of MoviePass, which is currently beta testing in three markets: Chicago, Kansas City, and Dallas. However, there will be no such thing as unlimited viewing, and instead MoviePass will have three subscription price tiers with set limits ranging from $10, $20, and $30 per month.

MoviePass readies a Labor Day return

  • SEC sues former MoviePass executives for fraud

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued former top executives at MoviePass and its parent company, Helios & Matheson , for fraud. The complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for New York's southern district, alleges Ted Farnsworth and Mitch Lowe "intentionally and repeatedly disseminated to the public materially false or misleading statements concerning MoviePass and key aspects of MoviePass's business model." The suit charges Farnsworth and Lowe misled investors by suggesting

  • Emerging Market ETFs Plummet. Why Investors Are Abandoning Ship.

    One of the most popular emerging market ETFs suffered its largest weekly net outlook last week since April 2020.

  • Interpol issues red notice for Terra founder Do Kwon

    Interpol has issued a red notice for Do Kwon, requesting law enforcement agencies worldwide search for and arrest the Terraform Labs founder whose blockchain startup collapsed earlier this year. The collapse of Terra cryptocurrency (Luna) and the so-called stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) wiped out investors' $40 billion, prompting an uproar that caused the prosecutors to launch investigations into Kwon and his colleagues. The notice against Kwon -- which a spokesperson for the South Korean prosecutors confirmed to TechCrunch -- however, may set a wrong precedent for the crypto industry and hurt innovation, especially if Kwon didn’t knowingly defraud investors and customers, several industry executives have said in recent weeks.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Wall Street to Pay $1.8 Billion in Fines Over Traders’ Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

  • US Starts Criminal Probe Into PG&E Role in California Wildfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal officials have initiated a criminal investigation into PG&E Corp.’s potential role in starting California’s largest wildfire of the year.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOn Sep

  • Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fal

  • Donald Trump wins ruling in rape accuser Carroll's defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan asked an appeals court in Washington to weigh in on whether the laws of that district shielded Trump from liability. But the Manhattan court also accepted Trump's argument that he qualified as a U.S. government "employee" when he allegedly defamed Carroll, a condition underlying his immunity claim.

  • Biogen Settles For $900M In Bribe Case For Prescribing Multiple Sclerosis Drugs

    Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has reached a $900 million settlement with a whistleblower who accused the firm of paying doctors bribes to encourage them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs. The whistleblower behind the report, Michael Bawduniak, will receive about $250 million directly, according to a statement released Monday by the U.S. Justice Department. About $843 million will essentially go to the federal government and a smaller part-$56 million to 15 American states that had joined the

  • Wall Street Banks Settle SEC's WhatsApp Probe for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking giants including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. agreed to pay regulators $1.1 billion in penalties for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Sixth Session as Rate Woes

  • Compass Minerals will pay $12M to settle SEC allegations of misleading investors

    The regulator cited the Overland Park-based company for claims involving a major Canadian mine and mercury releases by a Brazilian operation.

  • Trump bid to dodge suit from rape accuser heads to DC court

    An appeals court in Washington D.C. has been asked to help decide whether Donald Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser as “not my type.” The columnist, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in 2019, claiming the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s inside a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, then lied about it and besmirched her character when she decided to tell her story publicly. Since then, the case has gotten bogged down in a technical legal dispute over whether Trump should have to defend the lawsuit as a private citizen, or whether the U.S. government should step in as the defendant because Trump was performing his duties as president at the time he issued his denials.

  • 'Waves' musician Mr. Probz files $10 million suit against Sony over royalties

    Lawyers for Dutch musician Mr. Probz, known for his 2013-14 hit "Waves", said on Tuesday they have filed a claim worth more than 10 million euros ($9.66 million) against Sony in Amsterdam over royalties the artist argues Sony fraudulently withheld. Mr. Probz, whose real name is Dennis Stehr, argues that Sony deducted administration and distribution fees from his royalties as they were passed through the company's subsidiaries, in violation of his contract which specified they should be determined when they were first collected -- "at source". Sony denied the allegations.

  • Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Biogen Inc has finalized a $900 million settlement resolving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the biotech company of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. The settlement resolves a long-running whistleblower lawsuit in Boston federal court that a former employee pursued on the government's behalf. Biogen in July disclosed it reached a potential settlement, which was subject to government approval.

  • L'Oreal to face lawsuit over wrinkle-smoothing collagen claims

    L'Oreal SA on Tuesday failed to persuade a U.S. judge in Manhattan to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shoppers by suggesting that two topical collagen products help smooth wrinkles. The plaintiffs Rocio Lopez and Rachel Lumbra sued in August 2021, claiming that L'Oreal violated New York and California consumer protection laws by deceiving them into overpaying for its Collagen Moisture Filler Day/Night Cream and its Fragrance-Free Collagen Moisture Filler Daily Moisturizer. According to the complaint, topically applied collagen is too large to be absorbed by the epidermis, the uppermost layer of skin, making the products incapable of helping "smooth wrinkles" and "restore skin's cushion" as the labels suggest.

  • Biogen Makes Big Payout to Settle DOJ Whistleblower Case

    Qui Tam is perhaps better known as "whistleblower litigation" and it is included in the False Claims Act, which President Abraham Lincoln signed into law in 1863. The False Claims Reform Act of 1985 changed the so-called "Lincoln Law", making it easier for the government to investigate False Claims Act cases and lowering the required burden of proof, as well as increasing the potential whistleblower's share to 15-30%, among other items. Today, Qui Tam can translate into an awful lot of money changing hands .

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Market

  • Big banks to pay more than $1 billion for ‘widespread and longstanding failures’ in keeping text-message records

    More than a dozen banks agreed to pay more than $1 billion collectively for failing to properly collect employee's text messages for their records, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday.

  • Court hands partial win to Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

    A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday handed former President Trump a partial victory in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, with the court ruling that presidents are covered by a federal law that gives broad legal immunity to government employees. A divided…

  • Biogen Agrees to Pay $900 Million Over Alleged Improper Physician Payments

    The pharmaceutical company allegedly used speaking and consulting fees to persuade doctors to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs.