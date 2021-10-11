Former MuleSoft CEO Added to Redox Board of Directors

Trailblazing tech CEO backs the fast-growing interoperability platform solving healthcare IT's most invasive problem

MADISON, Wisc., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox, the industry-leading platform accelerating healthcare data exchange, announced that Simon Parmett has joined the Redox Board of Directors as an independent board member. This disclosure arrives one year after Redox announced its MuleSoft Connector, which enables bidirectional integration for all Redox data models across the Anypoint Platform™.

Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)

At MuleSoft, Parmett led the company from a 40-person team with less than $10 million in revenue to a more than 3,000 person global leader with more than $1 billion in revenue. His addition to the Redox board comes as the scaling company expands its offering.

Parmett and Redox mutual spheres of expertise:

expediting industry-wide interoperability to unlock customer scale,

navigating specialized regulatory & security requirements,

defining a centralized API-based platform for data exchange.

When asked why he joined the Redox board, Parmett revealed, "When I think about what makes a generational company, it means attacking a massive problem and establishing a solution that transcends generations. That's what Redox is doing. Healthcare interoperability and integration is, perhaps, the world's biggest problem because it hits every person. Redox's track record of both vision and follow-through proves them uniquely capable of getting the job done."

"Simon's work sets the stage for MuleSoft to navigate the hurdles that come with significant scale," Redox CEO Luke Bonney shares. "Redox is positioned on a similar trajectory. Simon's strategic contribution is not that we simply replicate any steps he's seen before, but rather he presents the context that allows us to solve the biggest challenges and opportunities together."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,700+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 80 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Story continues

Contacts:

Miona Short

miona@redoxengine.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-mulesoft-ceo-added-to-redox-board-of-directors-301397198.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.