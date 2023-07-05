Former net zero tsar fights for Rishi Sunak to impose coal ban

The former energy minister wants the Government to ban coal power generation in Britain from 2025 onwards - Joe Giddens/PA

Rishi Sunak’s former net zero tsar is pushing for a legal ban on coal power generation, setting up a showdown with MPs after the Prime Minister dropped the pledge.

Chris Skidmore, a Conservative former energy minister who led a review of net zero last year, has proposed an amendment to the Energy Bill going through Parliament that would ban coal power generation in Britain from 2025 onwards.

His move comes after The Telegraph revealed in June that the Government had quietly jettisoned a commitment to pass legislation forcing the end of coal power in October 2024.

Ministers insist that passing such a law is no longer necessary because all of the country’s coal power stations are currently scheduled to close before then.

Experts have suggested this could technically allow coal power plants to be kept operational beyond this winter to help shore up electricity supplies in future.

But an amendment proposed by Mr Skidmore would force the Government to impose a full-blown legal coal ban on January 1, 2025, definitively ruling out that possibility.

Mr Skidmore did not respond to a request for comment.

However, in his review of Britain’s net zero targets published in September, he pointed to how the UK had “worked with international partners to mobilise the transition from coal” when it hosted the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

He added: “Certainty about the UK’s commitment to international climate initiatives is critical for the UK to continue to provide leadership.”

The MP’s proposed amendment sets up a potential showdown with ministers, who may be forced to whip Conservative MPs to formally reject it.

Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace, on Tuesday accused the Government of taking a “feeble” position on coal power generation.

He said: “There is a somewhat unlikely chance that there will be a need for support for the system from coal-fired power stations, but we have got to remember that the only reason would be if there is an absolute shortage of gas.

“There are also a number of other things you can do to mitigate that risk. And there is still plenty of time to take the necessary actions in time for the 2025 ban that is proposed in the Skidmore amendment, which we very much welcome.”

He said the Government should focus on home insulation and voluntary actions by factories and other industrial businesses to bring down demand for gas in future where possible.

Mr Parr added: “The message [at Cop26] that was very strongly put out was that Britain was the first country to have an industrial revolution using coal and will now be the first to get out of it.

“Rolling back on that would damage our international credibility on these issues – so we should be pushing forward and putting in place the kinds of legislative commitments that Chris Skidmore is proposing.”

Ministers initially said that coal power generation would be legally banned from October 2025.

They then brought the cut-off forward by a year in an announcement in the run-up to the Cop26 climate conference in November 2021, when the UK hosted more than 100 world leaders in Glasgow.

But the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has since confirmed to The Telegraph that no such law has been passed yet and that it has dropped plans to bring one forward.

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt Logic, said this could in theory clear the way for the National Grid to keep coal power stations on standby to boost supplies in future winters.

With European gas supplies squeezed in the wake of the Ukraine war, the Grid previously kept three coal power stations on standby to provide backup generation last year.

One was also fired up in June to boost electricity supplies after sweltering temperatures prompted households to turn on their air conditioners.

Those kept online last winter included West Burton A and Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire, owned by EDF and Uniper respectively, as well as two coal-fired units at Drax’s power station in Selby, Yorkshire.

West Burton A and the Drax units are now being shut down, the companies confirmed.

Uniper, meanwhile, has said it intends to run all four of its coal-fired units at Ratcliffe-on-Soar until September 2024.

Ms Porter said retaining a small number of coal plants open could boost energy security while having a minimal climate impact.

The Government insists it will incentivise the end of coal power, without a legal ban, by making changes to how electricity generators are paid from October 1, 2024.

Rules governing the so-called capacity market – a backstop system to ensure there is always enough power – will be changed to make coal generation “uneconomical”, a spokesman said.

But this will not actually make coal generation illegal and the rules could be revised without any new acts of Parliament.

