Former NFL kicker explains how Rams punter pulled off a kick he'd never seen anyone do in a game

Punting in the NFL can be subtle art, but former NFL kicker Pat McAfee wants everyone to know that Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker is an artist.

McAfee, now of the sports website Barstool, used Twitter on Sunday to break down a punt Hekker pulled off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 that McAfee said was usually tried only in practice.

As Hekker dropped the ball to punt it, McAfee pointed out, he turned it sideways to give the ball a certain spin when it lands.

"He dropped this ball sideways to try to make it spin right," McAfee said. "I've never seen anybody have enough balls to do this in a game because if you miss this, it's going, like, 7 yards."

Hekker, however, nailed the punt, which bounced out at the Colts' 6-yard line, pinning the Colts deep in their own field.

Here's McAfee's breakdown (warning: NSFW language):

Hekker is incredible.. he just attempted a punt that folks only do in practice #RespectTheArt pic.twitter.com/PYjrn3y8P9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 10, 2017

Hekker appreciated McAfee's praise and seemed to refer to the drop as "the banana."

Thanks a ton @PatMcAfeeShow. The banana lives on. https://t.co/SGq31beMH4 — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) September 11, 2017

NOW WATCH: Qatar is spending $200 billion on the World Cup — here's a first look at its newest stadium





More From Business Insider

