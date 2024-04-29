Former Nueces County Junior Livestock Show secretary admits to embezzlement scheme

A former secretary of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show (NCJLS) pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, as well as full restitution to the NCJLS.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Sara Rene Chapman, 67, worked for the NCJLS from 2010 to 2023.

Chapman, from Sandia, admitted that from 2018 to 2023 she used NCJLS bank accounts to pay her own personal credit card bills through the use of wire transfers. The scheme resulted in a loss of $172,069.17.

Swine judge Steve Rodibaugh watches hogs enter the show ring during the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Robstown, Texas.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos set sentencing for Chapman for July 23.

Chapman was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

The Caller-Times reached out to the NCJLS for a response about Chapman's sentencing, but did not receive a reply as of Monday.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Nueces County Junior Livestock Show secretary admits to wire fraud