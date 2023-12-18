Former NY Yankees pitcher pays $12.7M for Scottsdale home; Outfielder pays $3.6M

A former New York Yankees pitcher and an MLB outfielder bought two of the priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix in late November.

David Walling, a former New York Yankees pitcher who was a first-round draft pick for the team in 1999, paid cash for an 8,274-square-foot mansion in north Scottdale's Silverleaf community. The Mediterranean-style house with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms is located on almost four acres. Outside, it has a circular driveway, a large resort pool, water features, a cabana and a fire pit. The home also has Crema Marfil marble tile, Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, a butler's pantry, multiple ovens, a two-way fireplace, a formal bar, a game room and a primary suite with a sitting area and granite fireplace. Neal and Christine Douglas sold it. He's a venture capitalist. Don and Jenny Matheson with the Matheson Team of RE/MAX Fine Properties had the listing.

Eric and Jessy Beardemphl paid cash for a new 7,586-square-foot Paradise Valley home with five bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms. The house has a wine wall, a primary suite with a sitting room, a spa-like bathroom, a theater with a bar, an eight-car garage and an outdoor kitchen. Robyn Davena and Rodney Lincoln sold it.

The Mahalo Trust paid cash for a 5,597-square-foot Scottsdale house in the Cactus Corridor with seven bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms. The home has a detached double RV garage, wood-beamed ceilings, pocket sliding glass doors, a quartz waterfall kitchen island, three pantries, a kids' wing, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a brick pizza oven. It also has a backyard orchard with pear, peach, plum, apricot, date, apple and orange trees. The Marc Family Trust sold it.

David and Jacquelyn Dahl bought a 4,153-square-foot house in east Phoenix's "Arcadia-lite" neighborhood. He is an MLB outfielder who played for the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. He's currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers. She's the CEO of 1UP Sports Marketing. The house with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms has a game room and a guest house with its own garage. Craft Property Solutions was the seller.

Aimee Katz paid cash for a 4,000-square-foot Paradise Valley home with three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms. The house, a former rental, has decks that wrap around it, an exercise room and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cybersecurity expert Spyro Malaspinas sold it.

