A Former Office Depot will become Columbia's Largest Fitness Center Crunch Fitness bringing over 100 jobs to Columbia

·3 min read

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announces the Grand Opening of Crunch Columbia, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility in the heart of Columbia. Crunch Columbia is owned by seasoned fitness veterans Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who own 19 additional Crunch locations nationwide. The new Crunch is located at 101 S Providence Rd, in a renovated space where the former Office Depot space used to be, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art fitness equipment. The facility will be open 24 hours.

Crunch Fitness Columbia renovates former Office Depot

Crunch Fitness is taking the place of what used to be an Office Depot on S Providence Rd. Once the $5 million dollar renovation is finished, at 40,000 square feet it will be the biggest gym in Columbia. Crunch will be open 24 hours, 5-days a week and they're targeting Mizzou students to fill over 100 open positions.

The One Day Only Presale starts this Thursday Feb 17th, where prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/ColumbiaMo or visit the club, meet the trainers and enroll at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members receive a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. The offer is available to the first 500 members only. The club is slated to open for workouts in around 3 weeks.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Columbia will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Columbia," said Brian Hibbard. "With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Columbia residents to achieve their fitness goals."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact:
Hiba Abduljawad
+1 407-360-6746
hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-former-office-depot-will-become-columbias-largest-fitness-center-crunch-fitness-bringing-over-100-jobs-to-columbia-301484297.html

SOURCE Fitness Ventures

