Former owner of Mitchell taxi business pleads guilty to drug possession, reversing not guilty plea

Jul. 18—MITCHELL — The former owner of a Mitchell taxi company who has been shrouded in controversy over his business practices pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine.

After Judge Chris Giles ruled on July 7 that officers had probable cause to search Dustin Feistner's motel room — which uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — Feistner changed his plea Tuesday to the Class 5 felony drug charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

When Feistner was charged with possession of methamphetamine in early March while operating his business, Speedy Taxi, Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson immediately revoked Feistner's taxi license. The Mitchell City Council honored Everson's revocation of the taxi license.

"I lost my business over this deal. I don't ever want to go back to drug life," Feistner said during his sentencing hearing.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. As part of his sentencing, Feistner was ordered to serve two years of probation.

"You can be a productive citizen when you're not using," Giles said to Feistner prior to imposing the sentence.

During the July 7 suppression hearing, Feistner's attorney, Sonny Walter, argued an anonymous tip alleging Feistner had meth inside his motel room which was provided to a law enforcement official who relayed the information to Becker is considered triple hearsay. Walter argued the search warrant affidavit used to search Feistner's residence lacked a substantial basis of probable cause based on the information investigators included in the warrant.

Although Judge Giles ruled authorities included enough probable cause information in the search warrant affidavit for Judge Donna Bucher to authorize it, he said the information regarding the witnesses and tipsters that supported the search of Feistner's motel room could have been more clear. Giles also referenced a South Dakota case law that makes it clear "hearsay evidence" can be considered by a judge to authorize a search warrant.

Mitchell Detective Andrew Becker led the investigation into Feistner's drug charge and explained at the July 7 suppression hearing that the identities of anonymous witnesses who tipped off local law enforcement agencies about Feistner keeping meth inside his Mitchell motel room were kept confidential over potential threats of retaliation.

Becker said the investigation into Feistner began in December 2022 after witnesses reported to authorities that Feistner had meth at his residence. Some of the complaints lodged against Feistner stemmed from his behavior while operating his taxi business, including a tip from a witness who alleged Feistner "offered drugs in return for sexual favors," court documents say.

Feistner's taxi license remains suspended as of now, according to city officials. Prior to the latest license revocation, the city council denied Feistner's taxi license application in 2021, citing his past allegations of poor driving habits and Feistner's criminal history, which includes a felony firearm possession charge and aggravated assault.