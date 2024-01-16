Former Pinellas clinic, nonprofit executive convicted in fraud case

A former executive at a private behavioral health clinic in Pinellas Park and at a Pinellas nonprofit was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, court records show.

Wendy Merson, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of scheming to defraud her former employer, Windmoor Healthcare, where she served as chief executive officer from 2006 to 2018. Merson was the chief financial officer at Directions for Living, a healthcare nonprofit that receives millions of dollars in taxpayer funding, before she was arrested in December 2022.

In criminal and civil court records, Merson was accused of participating in financial schemes during her time at Windmoor. One involved spending company money on food — and invoices for food that didn’t exist — from a catering company she had a stake in. Another entailed more than $400,000 in alleged kickbacks for a transportation contract. She and the clinic’s dietary director were also accused in the civil suit of using hospital funds to buy snow crab legs that they kept for themselves or sold on the side.

By the time Merson started working at Directions for Living, a report from Windmoor had prompted an investigation by the Pinellas Park Police Department — one that would take four years and result in Friday’s conviction. In 2020, Windmoor’s insurance company filed a civil lawsuit against Merson and 10 others, and in 2021, she agreed to pay a half-million dollars.

Directions for Living said in early 2023, shortly after Merson’s arrest, that she no longer worked for the company. It declined to comment then on how it vetted Merson before hiring her, whether it knew of the civil lawsuit and whether it had taken steps to determine whether any of its taxpayer funding had been put at risk.

The website for the nonprofit, which provides mental and behavioral health and homelessness services, did not list a chief financial officer as of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the nonprofit did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email and phone Tuesday.

Pinellas County officials did not believe there were any problems with the county’s contracts or grants with the nonprofit, which were budgeted to receive nearly $3.5 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a county spokesperson said last year.

Merson’s attorney, Luke Lirot, said she was emotional at Friday’s sentencing and has been diligent about paying the money she owes from the civil suit. Had Merson been convicted at trial, she could have faced up to 30 years in prison.