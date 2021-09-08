U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Former Pittsburgh Professional Football Player to Make Appearance at 84 Lumber Hiring Event on September 13

·3 min read

Attendees Can Interview for Immediate Job Openings in Region, May Get Offers on Site

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is hosting a Hiring Event at its Pittsburgh-area headquarters on September 13th to fill immediate job openings in the region. Interested job seekers can interview for positions and may receive an offer of employment during the event, being held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the George T. Handyside Training Center (1019 Route 519, Eighty Four, PA 15330). Former Pittsburgh professional football player Brett Keisel will meet and greet job seekers. Attendees will also have a chance to win a signed jersey from Pittsburgh football player TJ Watt and two $500 gift cards for Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)
84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)

"84 Lumber's roots are here in the Pittsburgh area, where the company was founded 65 years ago. We have 20 open positions at our headquarters and surrounding retail stores. The new hires will join more than 600 employees in the area," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Pittsburgh and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and can interview for open positions that include manager trainee (MTs), operations office trainee, and field operations manager:

  • MTs enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $40,000 per year.

  • Operations office trainees are responsible for communications and inventory replenishment for approximately 30 stores and $25 to $30 million worth of inventory. This role often serves as a springboard into jobs in pricing, inventory management, human resources, and purchasing. Starting compensation is $41,000 per year plus commission.

  • Field operations managers are part of the company's field operations team, which provide support to the stores. These individuals assist with operations projects at various locations. Starting pay is $45,000 per year plus commission.

84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates are strongly urged to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER
Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

Contact: Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing
Email: jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com
Phone: (412) 347-8039
Photos: https://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/eighty-four-hiring-event

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-pittsburgh-professional-football-player-to-make-appearance-at-84-lumber-hiring-event-on-september-13-301371640.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.