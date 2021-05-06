U.S. markets closed

Former Retail Executives Launch SageHome, a Home Services Business Delivering Solutions for Better Living in Place™.

·2 min read

COMPANY LAUNCH: SageHome brings occupational therapists together with a professional installation team to simply and seamlessly create the ideal living space for recovery and wellness in the home.

ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-star team of former retail executives from Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy have joined forces with occupational therapists to develop and deliver solutions to help their customers live safely and independently in their own home. This team brings many years of experience in home services and retail where they have always built and delivered amazing customer experiences.

The company's President and CEO is Brian Hutto, known for his impact within Home Depot's Home Services division and Best Buy's Geek Squad. Most recently Brian served as President and CEO of Staymobile. SageHome's Chief Business Officer is Tony White. Tony brings decades of leadership in home improvement with industry powerhouses Home Depot, 3 Day Blinds and USIG. Tony most recently served as CEO of Keller Interiors. The new Chief Operating Officer is Joe Gorman. He has held executive positions at Home Depot, USIG, GameStop and GNC. Most recently, Joe was the COO of Barnes & Noble.

By bridging the gap between healthcare and home improvement, SageHome takes the stress out of home modifications, so patients and caregivers can focus on wellness and recovery. SageHome believes that everyone deserves to live safely and independently in their home, but when it comes to making home improvements to accommodate changing health needs, most people don't know where to begin.

The end goal is to create comfortable and safe home environments that allow homeowners to enjoy Better Living in Place ™ while also driving down hospital readmissions.

About SageHome:

SageHome brings occupational therapists together with a professional installation team to simply and seamlessly create the ideal living space for recovery and wellness in the home. They ensure safety issues are addressed before patients transition back home. SageHome manages the complex network of occupational therapists and installers to provide peace of mind that improvements will be done right. SageHome also serves customers that want to proactive renovate their homes to prevent future issues as they gracefully age in place. Customers will enjoy a curated assortment of products and simplified buying process that is digitally enabled. Several easy financing options are available as well.

You can read more about this ground-breaking business by visiting the website: www.sagehomenow.com.

Also, if you are a patient or caregiver, a healthcare provider, or a potential installation partner interesting in connecting with this team, please email or call: service@sagehomenow.com or 678.932.8327. We look forward to hearing from you!

Press contact: Jennifer Merritt, jennifer.merritt@bluestockadvisors.com, 678.488.2028.

