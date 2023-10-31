Former Royal Plaza of Olympus Retirement Living employee charged with embezzlement

Oct. 31—The name of the company Daniel S. Kennedy worked for was incorrect in the original version of this story. It has been corrected here.

A former employee at Royal Plaza of Olympus Retirement Living in Lewiston was charged with grand theft after allegedly using the company card for personal purchases at Rosauers grocery market.

Daniel S. Kennedy, 38, of Culdesac, faces the felony charge, which includes a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison as well as a $5,000 fine.

Lewiston police arrived in April to Royal Plaza after an embezzlement report was filed. The report alleged that Kennedy, who was hired as the dietary manager for the care facility and retirement home, charged personal items and gift cards to Royal Plaza's Rosauers account. Kennedy allegedly made the charges to the account in April and May and was terminated after the police report.

He was also allegedly still in possession of property from Royal Plaza, including a cellphone, when the report was made, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The police were given documents from Rosauers that allegedly showed Kennedy made 15 transactions in April and May totaling $1,396.58. The transactions showed alleged purchases of Visa gift cards for various amounts, deli and bakery food items, and other unauthorized miscellaneous items.

The documents included dates, times, items purchased, cashier and register information and allegedly had Kennedy's signature on the transactions, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was then issued Oct. 12 for Kennedy's arrest for grand theft. When the warrant was issued, he also had a bench warrant for petit theft from May, which was also when he was allegedly making the fraudulent charges at Royal Plaza, according to court documents. A bench warrant is issued by a judge when a defendant doesn't appear in court.

Kennedy has a $10,000 bond, which was posted Saturday, when he was served with the warrant. He will be arraigned Thursday.

