Former Samsung Senior Vice President Yun Sang Park, Ph.D., Joins BBT.live as US Region President

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a Tel Aviv based SaaS start-up providing service providers with software defined connectivity for their small and medium business and enterprise customers, announced today that former Samsung senior vice president Yun Sang Park has joined the company's management team as US region president. In the newly created role, Yun Sang Park will be responsible for leading strategic business development, sales and marketing and partnerships in the United States.

Yun Sang Park, who has worked at Samsung for over two decades, has joined BBT.live and brings with him an extensive experience in telecommunications, 5G business and technology. Dr. Park will lead BBT.live expansion and growth in the US. As a Senior VP at Samsung Electronics and Hughes Network Systems, Dr. Park's achievements include spearheading the development of next-generation cellular technologies and forming strategic partnerships that resulted in billions of dollars in revenue. He has an outstanding track record in business management and management engineering research and development. He led successful projects such as the creation of the world's first LTE chipset, the first WiMAX modem, and Samsung's 5G services. With over 60 patents and 70 publications in wireless technology systems and related processes. His areas of expertise include 5G ecosystem creation, micro and macro technologies, chipset development, cellular devices, cloud computing, AR/VR, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Dr. Park has successfully driven innovation, identified market opportunities, improved operational performance, and built high-performing teams, while promoting a culture of progress.

Designed for service providers with multi-tenancy, straightforward billing, and white labeling opportunities, BBT.live offers a cost-effective software-defined connectivity solution. The telco-grade software is strengthened by partnerships with industry-leading companies such as Check Point for device security, Rodhe & Schwarz for WAN optimization, and Advantech as an edge appliance provider. The solution is exceptionally flexible, requiring no additional integration regardless of the cloud provider used, making it the most adaptable option available.

"It brings me great pleasure to become part of the team at BBT.live, headed by Moshe Levinson, with whom I had the opportunity to collaborate while working on developing various technologies during my tenure at Samsung", said Yun Sang Park. The BBT.live solution is designed to provide communication providers with a cost-effective option for deploying, managing, and securing cloud-based communication networks, which can help reduce costs and deployment time."

"The addition of Yun Sang Park to the team and his extensive experience and knowledge of communication technology will be invaluable to the company", said Moshe Levinson, Founder and CEO of BBT.live. "BBT.live will continue to grow and support service providers and their customers with Dr. Park leading efforts in the US market."

About BBT.live

BBT.live provides telco-grade software-defined connectivity solutions to service providers, enabling businesses and organizations to have uninterrupted network connectivity. By integrating security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers a Software Defined SASE architecture that is lean, designed for simplicity, safety, and optimized application performance, making it the ultimate connectivity solution for service providers. The solution's benefits include a shortened sales cycle for the service provider and a significant reduction in customer acquisition costs (CAC). BBT.live is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

