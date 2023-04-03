U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.53
    -2.78 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,509.46
    +235.31 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,099.59
    -122.31 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.48
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    +4.93 (+6.52%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.00
    +15.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.0620 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4680
    -0.3290 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,989.54
    -139.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.47
    +6.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Former Samsung Senior Vice President Yun Sang Park, Ph.D., Joins BBT.live as US Region President

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a Tel Aviv based SaaS start-up providing service providers with software defined connectivity for their small and medium business and enterprise customers, announced today that former Samsung senior vice president Yun Sang Park has joined the company's management team as US region president. In the newly created role, Yun Sang Park will be responsible for leading strategic business development, sales and marketing and partnerships in the United States.

Yun Sang Park joins BBT.live as President in US region (PRNewsfoto/BBT.Live)
Yun Sang Park joins BBT.live as President in US region (PRNewsfoto/BBT.Live)

Yun Sang Park, who has worked at Samsung for over two decades, has joined BBT.live and brings with him an extensive experience in telecommunications, 5G business and technology. Dr. Park will lead BBT.live expansion and growth in the US. As a Senior VP at Samsung Electronics and Hughes Network Systems, Dr. Park's achievements include spearheading the development of next-generation cellular technologies and forming strategic partnerships that resulted in billions of dollars in revenue. He has an outstanding track record in business management and management engineering research and development. He led successful projects such as the creation of the world's first LTE chipset, the first WiMAX modem, and Samsung's 5G services. With over 60 patents and 70 publications in wireless technology systems and related processes. His areas of expertise include 5G ecosystem creation, micro and macro technologies, chipset development, cellular devices, cloud computing, AR/VR, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Dr. Park has successfully driven innovation, identified market opportunities, improved operational performance, and built high-performing teams, while promoting a culture of progress.

Designed for service providers with multi-tenancy, straightforward billing, and white labeling opportunities, BBT.live offers a cost-effective software-defined connectivity solution. The telco-grade software is strengthened by partnerships with industry-leading companies such as Check Point for device security, Rodhe & Schwarz for WAN optimization, and Advantech as an edge appliance provider. The solution is exceptionally flexible, requiring no additional integration regardless of the cloud provider used, making it the most adaptable option available.

"It brings me great pleasure to become part of the team at BBT.live, headed by Moshe Levinson, with whom I had the opportunity to collaborate while working on developing various technologies during my tenure at Samsung", said Yun Sang Park. The BBT.live solution is designed to provide communication providers with a cost-effective option for deploying, managing, and securing cloud-based communication networks, which can help reduce costs and deployment time."

"The addition of Yun Sang Park to the team and his extensive experience and knowledge of communication technology will be invaluable to the company", said Moshe Levinson, Founder and CEO of BBT.live. "BBT.live will continue to grow and support service providers and their customers with Dr. Park leading efforts in the US market."

About BBT.live
BBT.live provides telco-grade software-defined connectivity solutions to service providers, enabling businesses and organizations to have uninterrupted network connectivity. By integrating security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers a Software Defined SASE architecture that is lean, designed for simplicity, safety, and optimized application performance, making it the ultimate connectivity solution for service providers. The solution's benefits include a shortened sales cycle for the service provider and a significant reduction in customer acquisition costs (CAC). BBT.live is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

BBT.live Media Contact:
David Weissmann
David.weissmann@bbt.live
+972-58-795-5088

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046607/Yun_Sang_Park.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-samsung-senior-vice-president-yun-sang-park-phd-joins-bbtlive-as-us-region-president-301788619.html

SOURCE BBT.Live

Recommended Stories

  • Western Digital says hackers stole data in 'network security' breach

    Data storage giant Western Digital has confirmed that hackers exfiltrated data from its systems during a "network security incident" last week. The California-based company said in a statement on Monday that an unauthorized third party gained access to "a number" of its internal systems on March 26. Western Digital hasn’t confirmed the nature of the incident or revealed how it was compromised, but its statement suggests the incident may be linked to ransomware.

  • Apple's headset will land at a shaky time for the metaverse

    Apple is set to jump into the VR/AR race, but the metaverse is facing its biggest challenge yet.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Amid Debate Over Acquisitions, Capital Returns?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • CrowdStrike Investor Day On Tap: Microsoft, Dell Hot Topics

    CrowdStrike hosts an investor day Tuesday, where it's expected to provide views on competition with Microsoft and a new partnership with Dell.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Apple and HP

    Apple and HP have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • AI and Robotics ETFs Are Hotter for Traders Than Crypto in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The popularity of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots like ChatGPT is catching the eye of exchange-traded fund investors looking for exposure to the space. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production C

  • Track Your Lost Stuff: Apple’s Find My vs. Amazon Sidewalk

    My Tile Slim tracker has saved me countless hours of searching. Now, I just ring the Bluetooth tracker from my phone. Recently, though, I wondered whether I should switch from my trusty Tile to the new competing Chipolo Card Spot.

  • Web3 can change the world. Why aren’t more people on board?

    Despite Web3’s vast potential, it’s still too clunky and opaque to most people, writes Miles Parry of MPCH Labs. Here's what can make it more user-friendly.

  • Huawei's carmaking ambitions face challenges under US sanctions and concerns over brand identity

    Huawei Technologies' bid to become a major supplier of the smart software powering next-generation electric cars is facing challenges from US sanctions, competition at home, and an identity crisis. Richard Yu Chengdong, Huawei's rotating chairman and head of the company's smart car unit, said at the China EV 100 Forum on Saturday that major European, Japanese and American carmakers will not use the Chinese tech giant's solutions because it is under US sanctions. Top-tier electric vehicle (EV) ma

  • Need a new smartphone? Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54 and save up to $250 now

    Save big on your next smartphone by pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy A54 today. We'll tell you how to save up to $250 on the caller right now.

  • Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe

    Good news for Apple in the UK, where a competition appeals court on Friday quashed a decision by the antitrust regulator to open an investigation of the iPhone makers' mobile browser and cloud gaming service. The Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) ruled the regulator failed to stick to established statutory timeframes for such investigations — basically, it was too late in deciding to open the probe — with Apple's appeal succeeding on this point of law. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced a formal investigation — aka a Market Investigation Reference (MIR) — last fall, which was focused on both Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile platform.

  • Members of Congress on TikTok defend app's reach to voters

    Rep. Robert Garcia of California has used it to engage with members of the LGBTQ+ community. As pressure against TikTok mounts in Washington, the more than two dozen members of Congress — all Democrats — who are active on the social media platform are being pushed by their colleagues to stop using it. Many defend their presence on the platform, saying they have a responsibility as public officials to meet Americans where they are — and more than 150 million are on TikTok.

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Shares a Deal After Hitting an All-Time Low?

    Given the company's weak operating results, high cash burn and stock dilution concerns, we don't recommend buying shares of Nikola (NKLA) even at the current price levels.

  • Western Digital Suffers Network Security Breach; Likely To Affect Operations As It Initiates Remedial Measures

    Om Monday, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) updated on a network security incident involving some of its systems. On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security breach involving Western Digital's systems. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident. Also Read: Dish Yet To Clarify On Ransomware Attack Two Weeks Ago, Likely To Impact Beyond 10M Customers With No Easy Path To Recovery Western Digital implemented r

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.