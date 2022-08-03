U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Former School Board Trustee joins race for Barrhaven East Ward 24

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022  /CNW/ -  A new candidate has announced his candidacy for Councillor in Barrhaven East Ward 24, Patrick Brennan, who served as School Board Trustee for 6 years and 3 of those years representing Barrhaven.

Vote for Pat Brennan on Oct 24, 2022. Ward 24 - Barrhaven East (CNW Group/Patrick Brennan)
Vote for Pat Brennan on Oct 24, 2022. Ward 24 - Barrhaven East (CNW Group/Patrick Brennan)

Pat's platform revolves around three main issues: fair taxes and fiscal responsibility, keeping communities safe, and restoring public confidence in LRT. He supports economic development in Ottawa, small businesses, mental health initiatives, and the continued transition of city vehicles to hybrid/EV.

Pat is a native of Ottawa, Ontario and graduate of Carleton University where he majored in Law/Political Science. He has over 30 years experience working in Finance. Currently his role is in investment management.

Throughout his successful career in the financial services industry, Pat stayed involved with the local political scene, running for the position of School Board Trustee with the OCSB and the CRCSB in 1991. Pat was successfully elected, and was re-elected in 1994. In this position, Pat served on the Human Resource, Management, and Transportation Committees. Pat was also the Chairperson of the Committee for Children with Developmental Disabilities, a citywide committee. St. Mother Teresa High School,  St. Joseph's High School and St Andrew's school were built during his term.

"Barrhaven has seen significant growth over the past 30 years. I remember when there was a TD Bank (which I worked at), a KFC and a gas station. There was little else. Barrhaven is a wonderful community. I want to continue to build upon the growth, infrastructure and the parks which families appreciate. Increased crime and speeding are issues which need to be addressed in the ward."

Outside of politics, Pat is a longtime volunteer in the hockey community with the NMHA Raiders and NGHA Wildcats, and he has also  coached EN Little League Baseball. He has been a lector at St. Andrew's Parish, located in St. Joseph High School's gym for 14 years. Pat is a commercially licensed pilot. He ran the National Capital marathon in 2000.

Pat lives in Barrhaven with his wife Elizabeth, who is a registered nurse, and three children.

To Learn More: 
Visit the website:
www.Votepatbrennan.com

SOURCE Patrick Brennan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0773.html

