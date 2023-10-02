This former school went through a head-to-toe renovation. It's on the market for $1.7 million

This truly unique home is historical, artistic and a creative reuse of a three-story 100-year-old schoolhouse filled with potential. Deemed a “prairie castle,” the 27,000-square-foot dwelling and shop is on a 3.25-acre lot with gorgeous 360-degree views of rural Iowa.

The former Milford school was extensively renovated and finished after six years of thoughtful construction in 2012. The home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and two full kitchens plus three more morning kitchens.

The rooms feature spacious ceilings that range from 10 to 23 feet, exposed structural and brick elements as well as original maple flooring.

Don’t miss the huge indoor hot tub, ballroom with refurbished gymnasium floors, enclosed porch, elevator with three stops and five-car garage with 5,800 square feet of parking and shop area.

The home is ready for new and creative uses, as it’s already hosted weddings, dances and has incredible spaces to work on ceramics, woodworking, painting and more.

The one-of-a-kind home is listed at $1,750,000 and as it’s conveniently located in the heart of the American Cultivation Corridor, could be an ideal point of inspiration for entrepreneurs or start-ups. Contact Luke Jensen of Iowa Realty at 515-290-3487 to schedule a private viewing and let your mind soar imagining the possibilities.

More on this house

Built in 1923, the former Milford schoolhouse is a luxury home — a "Prairie Castle" — on the market for $1.7 million northeast of Ames.

Where: 59035 190th St., Nevada

Asking price: $1.75 million

Year built: 1923

Square footage: 13,872 square feet of living space plus 5,800 square feet of shop/garage

Paula Reece is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Milford School renovated into a $1.7 million home in Nevada