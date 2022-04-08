U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Former Shutterfly Executive Lara Hoyem Named Chief Concept Officer at Nextbite

Nextbite
·2 min read
Nextbite
Nextbite

--Accelerates rollout of in-demand virtual restaurant brands--

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced that consumer marketing executive Lara Hoyem was named Chief Concept Officer. As Nextbite’s Chief Concept Officer, she is leading the company’s new brand development and consumer marketing along with strategy and insights in the fast-growing delivery-optimized virtual restaurant category.

With nearly 25 years of experience working at celebrated online consumer brands, Lara has helped grow digital businesses from start-ups to publicly- traded companies, including managing Shutterfly’s most beloved photo book product line.

Prior to joining Nextbite, she served as Vice President and General Manager, Photo Books, Calendars and Print for Shutterfly after holding key marketing and product leadership roles spanning ecommerce, subscription services, and ad-supported content publishing for companies including Study.com and BabyCenter.

“A consumer brand expert, Lara is an incredible addition to our exec team, bringing deep consumer marketing expertise,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “She is passionate about working cross-functionally, using data for insights and developing sustainable differentiation for brands - all a win-win for our restaurant partners.”

According to Lara Hoyem, “The collaborative, customer-first culture that cofounders Alex and Paul have developed at Nextbite is a perfect fit for me and the mission to help restaurants evolve and grow during this disruptive ecommerce/delivery phase means everyone on our team can feel good about doing work with a purpose.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com

Angela Zott, Nextbite

586-565-1986

angela.zott@nextbite.io


