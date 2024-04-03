Former skills game owner-operator in Stark County convicted of defrauding the IRS

Another Stark County skills game operator has been convicted of conspiring to defraud the IRS.

According to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice:

Stephanie Condric managed, and later co-owned, Gametastic, formerly at 4220 12th St. NW in Canton Township. The business was also known as Match Play 777.

According to court documents and statements made in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Condric and co-conspirators did not report to the IRS the cash wages paid to Gametastic’s employees, which caused the business to underpay its employment taxes.

In addition, she filed false personal tax returns that concealed some of the income she received from the operation.

Sentencing for Condric, of Canton, is scheduled for July 10 in front of U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland. She face up to five years in federal prison.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio made Wednesday's announcement.

Numerous Stark County residents have faced federal charges tied to the once-popular skills games shops. The charges came after federal agents raided several skill game parlors in July 2018.

In January, four others were convicted of running several illegal gambling businesses in Stark County and hiding millions in proceeds from the IRS. They await sentencing.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Skills game owner Stephanie Condric admits IRS fraud, awaits sentence