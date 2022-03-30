U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Former SoEnergy International CEO and Leader in Global Energy Markets Joins CEO Coaching International

·3 min read

MIAMI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Andres Molano as its newest Partner and Coach.

Andres Molano, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International
Andres Molano, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International

Molano is a Co-Founder and former CEO of the startup SoEnergy International, a $300M global energy services company. His expertise is in business and market development and business operations, and he has deep knowledge in the energy sector. Molano has led diverse and high-performing teams and grown international sales and operations throughout North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

His career achievements include: Negotiating complex agreements across multiple regions that attained returns of over 20%; developing and structuring many large-scale utility energy projects; formulating and executing a temporary power solution strategy, leading his company to be the first World Global Power Provider for Caterpillar in this market; overseeing various mergers & acquisitions; crafting strategies that propelled market expansion and revenue growth in over 30 countries around the globe, including the re-creation of the sales model and the development of strategic partnerships; and driving 15% savings in expenses by implementing Lean Six Sigma methodology and sponsoring an effective roadmap for digital transformation, savings, and organizational capacity.

"I'm excited to welcome Andres to CEO Coaching International," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "As a deeply accomplished CEO known for his visionary and entrepreneurial leadership in the energy sector, Andres makes an excellent addition to our growing team of world-class coaches."

"After a 25-year career of providing energy to many corners of the world and creating a positive impact throughout all those years, I am now thrilled to join this world-class group of former CEOs on a mission to make a difference in the world by Making BIG Happen," Molano said. "As an entrepreneur, I have a passion for developing best-in-class organizations, propelling growth, and driving transformation for a sustainable future. I look forward to leveraging my skills and CEO Coaching International's proven methodologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary results."

Molano received his MBA from Florida International University and attended management programs at The Wharton Business School and Kellogg School of Management. He is a long-standing member of YPO and the Harvard Business School's YPO Program.

Molano lives in Fort Lauderdale, FL. An involved member of his faith community, Molano actively serves within the Compass Catholic Ministries. He is also a cyclist aficionado and music lover. He has been married for 25 years to Maria Clara and is the proud father of Nicolas and Daniela.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Andres Molano or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/coach/andres-molano

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEO Coaching International)
CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEO Coaching International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-soenergy-international-ceo-and-leader-in-global-energy-markets-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301510212.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

