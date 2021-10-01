Former Soviet Union (FSU) Upstream Development Outlook to 2025

Summary In the Former Soviet Union (FSU), during the outlook period 2021-2025, a total of 39 crude and natural gas projects are expected to start operations in four countries.

Among these, 23 represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans and 16 represent the number of early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).



In 2025, active, planned, and announced projects in the FSU are expected to contribute about 14.9 million barrels per day (mmbd) to the FSU crude and condensate production and about 98.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to gas production.



Scope

- FSU oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2021-2025

- FSU new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2021-2025

- Key economic metrics of major upcoming oil and gas projects in the FSU

- Project economics of oil and gas projects by key countries

- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type

- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region



