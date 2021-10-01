U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Former Soviet Union (FSU) Upstream Development Outlook to 2025

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary In the Former Soviet Union (FSU), during the outlook period 2021-2025, a total of 39 crude and natural gas projects are expected to start operations in four countries.

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Former Soviet Union (FSU) Upstream Development Outlook to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151832/?utm_source=GNW
Among these, 23 represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans and 16 represent the number of early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).

In 2025, active, planned, and announced projects in the FSU are expected to contribute about 14.9 million barrels per day (mmbd) to the FSU crude and condensate production and about 98.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to gas production.

Scope
- FSU oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2021-2025
- FSU new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2021-2025
- Key economic metrics of major upcoming oil and gas projects in the FSU
- Project economics of oil and gas projects by key countries
- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Reasons to Buy
- Understand FSU oil and gas production outlook during the period 2021-2025
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the FSU during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the FSU upstream sector
- Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151832/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


