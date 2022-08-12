U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

A Former Supermarket will become a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

LAREDO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announces the expansion in Texas with the Grand Opening of Crunch Laredo, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility in the heart of Laredo. Crunch Fitness will be located in a newly renovated space at 4601 San Dario Ave, previously occupied by SteinMart. The facility will be open 24 hours.

CRUNCH FITNESS PRESALE LAUNCH

Crunch Fitness held their The One Day Only Presale yesterday, Thursday Aug 11 where prospective members toured the club for the first time, met the trainers and enrolled at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members received a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. The presale offer was extended through the weekend. The club is slated to open for workouts last week of August.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Laredo will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness Laredo is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, the fastest growing franchisee in the Crunch system, and owns locations throughout the U.S. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Laredo," stated CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-former-supermarket-will-become-a-state-of-the-art-fitness-center-301605191.html

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES

