U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6610
    +1.5760 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.73
    +483.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Former Tesla worker rejects $15M payout in racial abuse lawsuit

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

A Black former worker at Tesla's Fremont, California assembly plant has rejected a $15 million payout from the automaker in a lawsuit alleging racial abuse by co-workers. A judge gave the worker, Owen Diaz, a two-week deadline to accept the award, which had been slashed from the original $137 million jury verdict.

Rather than being able to close the book on this one, Diaz's rejection of the award will lead to a new trial. Aside from this case, Tesla is in the midst of several lawsuits. Most recently, two former Tesla employees filed a lawsuit alleging the automaker didn't provide the 60 days advance notice required by federal law during its recent round of layoffs. Among other high-profile suits is the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's case against the automaker for, again, racial discrimination and harassment at Tesla's Fremont facility — a suit that Tesla has criticized as being unlawful and is in the process of trying to thwart.

In a filing in San Francisco's federal court, Diaz's lawyers said that the $15 million award was unjust and would not deter future misconduct by Tesla.

"In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick had lowered the jury award in April. The judge also denied Tesla's motion for a new trial, as long as Diaz accepted the lower award, so it's off to court again for both parties.

Diaz is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Tesla after alleging that colleagues repeatedly called him racist slurs, drew caricatures and swastikas and in general presented a hostile work environment in the nine months between 2015 and 2016 he worked as an elevator operator at the plant.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment, but in the past the automaker has responded to claims of racial — and let's not forget sexual — harassment by saying the company has policies in place to prevent and address workplace misconduct. These sentiments appear to have not swayed certain investors, one of whom filed a lawsuit last week accusing Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, and the board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and allowing for a toxic workplace culture to flourish.

Judge rules that Tesla sexual harassment suit can proceed in court

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to world's newest dark sky park: What to know

    The International Dark Sky Association, has announced the addition of Keweenaw Dark Sky Park to its program, a list of 195 spots throughout the world.

  • Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

    Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials. Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service met with representatives from five tribal nations Saturday to sign a document formalizing the Bears Ears Commission, a governing body tasked with day-to-day decisions on the 2,125-square-mile (5,500-square-kilometer) Bears Ears National Monument.

  • NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in rehearsal

    NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.(June 21)

  • Consider one of these 7 non-hybrid vehicles to save on high fuel costs at the pump

    Surprisingly enough, the most fuel-efficient vehicle on the list is also the most affordable.

  • Rockets GM Rafael Stone vows to be aggressive as 2022 NBA draft nears

    In his final pre-draft media availability, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone took questions on Houston’s draft-day options and beyond. Here’s a look at his most noteworthy responses.

  • NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

    NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak. This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

  • Still waiting on a tax refund from 2021? The IRS has good news for you

    The IRS had 8 million unprocessed tax returns on its hands at the start of this tax season, but it's making progress on the backlog.

  • Mass. Shelter Searching for Appropriate Home for 4 Coatis Left Inside U-Haul in Cambridge

    The exotic animals, native to South America, were found in a U-Haul with two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three Quaker parrots, and three love birds

  • Customer’s fast-food order comes with unwanted side of meth, Oklahoma police say

    “When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child.”

  • Man to be charged with sexual assault after he, woman were shot in Mount Oliver

    Two people were shot in Mount Oliver overnight during a sexual assault.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits.

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment as employers face worker shortages.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Meta Settles Claims That Ads Violated US Fair Housing Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will change its ad delivery system to address concerns that it violates the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against users, as part of a settlement with a federal regulator.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Soun

  • Amazon Senior Black Executives Are Leaving E-Commerce Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Amazon.com Inc.’s top Black executives are leaving amid a management shakeup as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy puts his stamp on the company about a year into his tenure.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Rece

  • U.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc have settled a lawsuit over a housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against users based on race and other characteristics, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal Housing Act. Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law.

  • Nikola founder asks judge to block evidence of 'wealth', 'lifestyle' in fraud case

    A court filing from Monday showed that Milton's lawyers told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that details of Milton's wealth were "unfairly prejudicial" and could mislead the jury. U.S. prosecutors have criminally charged Milton with defrauding investors by lying to them about Nikola, the Phoenix-based electric truck maker he founded in 2014.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.