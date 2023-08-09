Former top Michael Madigan aide on trial: What you need to know — and what’s next for Tim Mapes

Tim Mapes, a key member of former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle who for years, faces perjury charges stemming from his grand jury appearance.

Mapes was assured he would not be charged as long as he told the truth to a federal grand jury. But he allegedly blew it.

According to prosecutors, Mapes lied repeatedly in his March 31, 2021, grand jury testimony in an ill-fated attempt to protect his longtime boss, claiming he couldn’t recall anything relevant about Madigan’s relationship with Michael McClain, the speaker’s longtime confidant at the center of the probe.

McClain was also convicted in a related case in May on bribery conspiracy charges involving a scheme by utility giant Commonwealth Edison to win the speaker’s influence over legislation in Springfield.

Opening statements in the perjury trial of Democratic insider Tim Mapes are finally set to begin Wednesday, when prosecutors are expected to outline allegations that he lied to a federal grand jury to protect his powerful former boss, ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Jurors were chosen Tuesday afternoon after a longer-than-expected selection process. U.S. District Judge John Kness originally had expressed hopes that attorneys could present their opening remarks as early as Monday.

In all, 56 prospective jurors were interviewed before the final 12 were chosen along with three alternates. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

The jury includes an ultrasound technician, a meteorologist for a local TV station, and a man who volunteered to pass out campaign signs for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. Read more here.

The federal perjury trial of former Springfield insider Tim Mapes was bound to highlight the tight-knit nature of Illinois politics and the fierce opinions it engenders.

That became clear even during jury selection: One prospective juror said he is close friends with a former state representative. Two worked for AT&T, a company caught up in the widespread corruption scandal related to powerful former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Then there was the potential juror who wrote in her questionnaire that Madigan, Mapes’ ex-boss, could not be trusted.

Further, she wrote, she hopes Madigan “and all his friends go to jail.”

She was dismissed shortly afterward.

In all, 22 people made it past the first round of cuts Monday as prosecutors and defense lawyers sifted through the potential jurors. The process is slated to continue Tuesday morning. Opening statements are expected to begin after attorneys have selected 12 jurors along with alternates. Read more here.

His trial is being closely watched by many Illinois power brokers, from Michael Madigan-connected lobbyists to current and former legislators who for years were beholden to Tim Mapes due to his unique access to the speaker and his Democratic political spoils. Read more here.

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan, was captured on dozens of undercover FBI recordings talking about his family, political fundraising and whether landing some job following his ouster in a 2018 sexual harassment scandal might “piss off the women.”

The conversations, described in a defense motion filed over the weekend seeking to keep them out of Mapes’ perjury trial next month, shed new light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvering and relationships among key members of Madigan’s inner circle as a series of scandals began to threaten the Democratic speaker’s decadeslong grip on power. Read more here.