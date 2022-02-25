U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Former Twitter Australia MD to lead Yotpo's JAPAC operations, plans to put Aussie eCommerce on the map

·3 min read

- Suzy Nicoletti will lead Yotpo JAPAC, after doubling local customers, which now include Kmart, Freedom Furniture, and General Pants

- Nicoletti plans to further this growth by expanding headcount in region, propelling Yotpo into new markets

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCommerce marketing platform Yotpo has today announced the appointment of Suzy Nicoletti as its Sydney-based Vice President and General Manager of the JAPAC region, following the Israeli company's launch into the Australian market in 2021.

Yotpo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yotpo)
Yotpo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yotpo)

Nicoletti will spearhead Yotpo's operations for the region, which will include increasing Yotpo's physical presence in the Sydney office to support its growing portfolio of forward-thinking online retailers.

Also a former Google Executive, the California-native joins Yotpo with more than 15 years' experience scaling companies globally, including leading Twitter's ANZ operations over the past 5 years as Managing Director.

Of her appointment, Suzy Nicoletti, Yotpo Vice President and General Manager, JAPAC said:

"Australian eCommerce brands have demonstrated they can play on the global stage, and it's Yotpo's mission to ensure we're on the ground to help them succeed. With consumer retail habits evolving, brands like Culture Kings, Princess Polly, and JSHealth have emerged as significant contributors to Australia's online retail industry.

"As a passionate advocate for building Australia's technology footprint, I'm excited to develop our Australian presence into a hub that will empower the next generation of online brands across JAPAC, while putting Australia's eCommerce industry on the map," she said.

In less than a year, Yotpo has increased its Australian customer base by 100 per cent, with other key brands including LVLY, Lyre's, LSKD and Bondi Sands. Yotpo attributes this growth to a combination of strategic hires and its comprehensive offering including SMS marketing, loyalty, referrals, and reviews for a wide range of brands, from startups to household names.

David Michaeli, Head of New Markets at Yotpo, said the JAPAC region is experiencing notable growth, and Nicoletti's appointment was a strategic move in furthering the momentum.

"Australian retailers are acutely aware of the importance of building relationships and loyalty with their customers, which is why so many have embraced Yotpo. Since COVID restrictions amplified consumer appetites to shop online, Australia has produced more eCommerce businesses than we've seen in this region to date, and it's reflected in our growth.

"With this in mind, we knew we needed the local leadership team to be no less than excellent, and we're now proud to welcome Suzy to join and lead the team," he said.

For more information, visit Yotpo.com

About Yotpo
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Princess Polly accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single platform integrates its advanced solutions for Loyalty & Referrals, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, to improve customer engagement, promote community advocacy, and increase retention. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on most eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 company with teams across the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Bulgaria, and Australia. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

Media Contacts

For Yotpo Australia
Felicia Coco at LaunchLink
Felicia@launchlink.co

For Yotpo USA
Erin Fisher at Aircover PR
Erin.fisher@aircover.com

Cristina Dinozo
cdinozo@yotpo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-twitter-australia-md-to-lead-yotpos-japac-operations-plans-to-put-aussie-ecommerce-on-the-map-301490448.html

SOURCE Yotpo

